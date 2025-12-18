Upcoming memorial services to honor homeless people who died this year

On Friday, Dec. 19, Human Rights Advocates of Coos County will hold its 16th annual memorial in Coos Bay by honoring 25 people.

"It's lovely to have regular citizens involved on the longest night of the year to just feel more of the coldness and the hardness it is for people living outside," said volunteer Bittin Duggan. "It's providing a dignified way for people who are living on the street to recognize and honor their friends."

Attendees will write people’s names on paper leaves to be attached to an archway.

There will also be food, a 50/50 raffle, a candlelight memorial, an open mic with poetry, music and dances and free clothing and supplies.

The event will be held from 4-8 p.m. at the Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd SE.

"On this darkest day, housed citizens are invited to feel the coldness of living outside while we all show respect to our unhoused neighbors who died in 2025," a HRACC press release reads.

In Roseburg, Housing First Umpqua will hold its memorial on Sunday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Stewart Park Pavilion.

Food and supplies will be provided, and the whole community is invited to attend.

Board Chair Betsy Cunningham said the memorial provides an opportunity for reflection.

"To recognize the impact of our public policy, the tragic impact of our public policy, and hopefully to make change," she said. "Ultimately, that is the objective of Housing First Umpqua. We want things to change."

According to a 2025 report, homelessness in Oregon increased by 73% since 2015.

Nationwide, the number of people experiencing homelessness increased by 18% between 2023 and 2024, according to the 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"One of the people we're actually going to memorialize this year is someone that was chronically homeless and actually died of a medical issue, not having housing, not having access to health care, not having proper nutrition," Cunningham said. "That's what happens when you live on the street. And so we want to kind of bring attention to these realities."

In Redding, the Good News Rescue Mission will hold its annual memorial service on Thursday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m.