Tue 8:30 | Humboldt Seeks Help Marketing Its World-Class Weed

Every county in the region got into the marijuana business when pot went legal. But only Humboldt County can truly brag of a longstanding reputation for fine cannabis.

Now the heart of the "emerald triangle" is gearing up to emphasize the "brand" of Humboldt cannabis. The county's Department of Economic Development recently put out requests for proposals (RFP) for marketing agencies to develop a branding and marketing strategy for North Coast weed.

Scott Adair runs the department; he visits with details of the process.