Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor: Humane And Sustain In Fashion

  • It's beyond clothing; Yala makes sheets from bamboo, too.
One of the more interesting environmental developments of recent years is the revelation that clothing can be bad for the planet and its inhabitants.  Synthetic fibers that use harsh chemical processes and do not biodegrade can linger in the environment for a long time after clothing is disposed of, which is often soon after it is bought. 

Yala Designs, based in Ashland, makes clothing for comfort and sustainability, using source materials that are produced humanely and sustainably.  It is back in Rogue Valley headquarters after a sojourn in Eugene, and the focus of this month's edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment. 

Tif Zohara and Rachel Davis, co-owners, are our guests.   
 

