All of Oregon’s congressional districts are considered safe this year. Here’s why.

Political analysts don’t expect any of Oregon’s six congressional seats to change hands in the November election.

The Cook Political Report, which analyzes congressional elections and campaigns, marked all but Eastern Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District as solid Democratic districts. The 2nd Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz of Ontario, is marked as a solid Republican district.

The level of competition between this year’s races contrasts from four years ago, when half of Oregon’s candidates for the U.S. House won their seats by a slim margin.

Democrat Val Hoyle, who beat her Republican opponent by 7.5 percentage points, was one of those candidates. She won the seat to represent the southern coastal and university towns across Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, while Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer beat her opponent by 1.9 points to represent the 5th Congressional District spanning the suburbs of Portland to Bend. Democrat Andrea Salinas won her seat by 2.4 points to represent the Willamette Valley-based 6th Congressional District.

Chavez-DeRemer lost her bid for reelection in 2024 against then-Democratic state legislator Janelle Bynum. Bynum, a Happy Valley Democrat, has since outraised all of her colleagues representing Oregon in the U.S. House.

Hoyle, Bynum and Salinas represent what were once competitive districts in the Beaver State. Although most of their constituents are registered as nonaffiliated voters, growing disillusionment with the Trump administration and disproportionate fundraising between them and their challengers are likely what will keep their districts blue, said DHM public opinion researcher John Horvick.

“The national environment is just more Democratic, particularly when a very unpopular Republican president is in the White House,” he said in a phone interview. “Americans are upset with the direction of the country, and they’re mad at the president.”

Oregonians worried about affordability are feeling the impacts of the president’s decisions to implement widespread tariffs and start an armed conflict against Iran, Horvick said.

“Oregonians didn’t care much for President Trump before this stuff, but this really locks in how they feel,” Horvick said.

Half of Oregon’s congressional districts were never competitive

Unlike Texas and California, where earlier this year the states redrew their congressional lines to favor a political party, Oregon’s congressional lines are already designed in a way that they’re not competitive at the general election level, University of Oregon political science professor Chandler James said in an interview.

Three of Oregon’s congressional districts have a strong partisan majority, making it difficult for a challenging party to succeed, he said.

That includes Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, which has the second highest rate of registered Democratic voters. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici represents the region between the North Coast to Portland.

Meanwhile in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District between Central Oregon to Idaho, Republicans make up more than one-third of registered voters — a higher proportion compared to any other district.

In the Portland-based 3rd District represented by U.S. Rep. Maxine Dexter, Democrats make up 43% of registered voters, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.

Incumbents hold the advantage

A candidate’s name recognition, quality and their fundraising prowess all play into their success.

In the race to represent Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, political experts say Bynum’s campaign holds the advantage in these factors.

First, Bynum has raised $3.7 million to her campaign this election cycle while her Republican opponent Patti Adair has reported raising about $424,000 as of late June, federal records show.

“The big national money is not coming into that district to fund (Adair),” Horvick said. “It’s like a chicken and egg thing, like national money doesn’t think she’s going to win so she doesn’t get money and she doesn’t have the tools to effectively challenge Bynum.”

Bynum’s campaign’s messaging is also stronger than Adair’s, James said. She regularly advertises what she’s doing for her district, including requesting $36 million from Congress to support investments in clean drinking water, public safety and workforce development.

“Some candidates are really good at fundraising, and they’re good at talking to people, and they’re good at making public statements,” James said. “All these factors lead to better political outcomes for them.”

An interesting race to watch will be the rematch between Hoyle and Republican Air Force veteran and attorney Monique DeSpain, Horvick said. DeSpain lost in the 2024 election by 29,000 votes, or 7.8 percentage points.

Hoyle’s $1.2 million in fundraising this election cycle trumps the $677,000 DeSpain’s campaign has raised as of late June, federal records show.

The race to represent Oregon’s 6th Congressional district didn’t bring out a high-profile challenger, Horvick said. After two competitive races against self-funded billionaire Mike Erickson, Salinas will face former Dundee mayor and Republican David Russ.

Salinas’ campaign has raised $1.6 million since 2025, while Russ has reported raising $12,000 to his campaign as of late June.

The gubernatorial race will be the competitive race to watch this election, Horvick said. State Sen. Christine Drazan, a Republican from Canby, is challenging Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek.

“In order for Christine Drazan to win, she’s going to have to get enough votes, from people who are voting for Democrats in the congressional races, and that just sets an extra difficulty for her to win statewide,” Horvick said.

