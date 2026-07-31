Gov. Kotek presses feds to get Oregon farmers, ranchers same urgent wildfire relief as red states

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is urging federal officials to help Oregon farmers and ranchers respond to, and rebound from, wildfires at the same scale and speed those officials delivered in Republican-controlled states hit by natural disasters this year.

In a letter requesting aid that Kotek sent Thursday to Brooke Rollins, head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Doug Burgum, head of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Kotek wrote: “Oregon asks for the Utah clock.”

Immediately following early July fires that broke Utah’s 10-year records, USDA officials made available to ranchers and farmers in the state the full suite of federal loan, reimbursement and grant programs for losses and rebuilding, as well as expedited permits and fee waivers for livestock that needed federal land to graze on.

Kotek has asked for the same as more than 80 fires, including the four largest wildfires in the nation at present, burn across more than one million Oregon acres. That’s three times the amount that burned all of last year, and early in a wildfire season that still has up to three more months to go and two of the hottest and driest to come.

Michala Garrison / Courtesy NASA Earth Observatory Smoke pours from dozens of large fires in Oregon in this image captured by a NASA satellite on July 26, 2026.

Her letter was sent just one day after the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved firefighting assistance grants for three Oregon fires but denied assistance that Kotek requested for two others. The grants are meant to help cover the majority of a state’s costs fighting specific fires that threaten to become a major disaster.

Kotek’s reminders in her request to Rollins and Burgum that they promised and delivered aid this year in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters in Nebraska, Texas and Utah reflect concerns that the agency under President Donald Trump is selectively approving aid based on the political makeup of the state’s leaders.

A federal lawyer earlier this month admitted the administration withheld federal grants to states based on whether voters backed Trump or former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, as well as whether the state had two Democratic Senators. And a recent Politico analysis found Trump in his second term has approved less than 25% of requests for disaster aid from blue states, compared to nearly 90% approval for red state requests.

Kotek in her letter requested a wildfire disaster designation for 14 counties, which would allow farmers and ranchers access to emergency loan and disaster relief programs. She also requested fence replacement funds for hundreds of miles lost to fires and temporary federal-land grazing permits and fee waivers for displaced livestock.

She asked Rollins and Burgum to ensure their agencies collaborate on aid with state officials and with the tribes in Oregon, and requested a written commitment from Rollins that the USDA’s new plans to reorganize its regional U.S. Forest Service offices will not interrupt any wildfire recovery work. Kotek asked that USDA appoint one contact for Oregon fire recovery to coordinate interagency work, “so the state works one door rather than six.”

Kotek wrote that the state, and its farmers and ranchers, have held up their side of the bargain, investing in post-fire recovery from major blazes during the last several years, as well as prevention, mitigation and response planning.

Oregon’s farmers and ranchers “will rebuild again,” she wrote. “What they ask of their government is not sympathy; it is speed.”

