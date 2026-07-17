Controversial Oregon animal rights petition might not have enough valid signatures to make ballot

The petition failed the first round of the signature verification process, a spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office told the Capital Chronicle. However, it could still reach the ballot if it passes a second, larger review.

Framed as an anti-animal cruelty petition, Initiative Petition 28 is an effort led by Portland-based vegan advocates to expand the state’s animal cruelty laws to include hunting, fishing, breeding, farming and research. Essentially, it would ban killing or injuring animals in all cases except for self-defense or veterinary care.

It’s highly unpopular among Oregonians across the political spectrum, but petitioners submitted 142,784 signatures to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office earlier this month — more than the 117,173 required to qualify for the ballot.

The Oregon Secretary of State’s Election Division must verify those signatures using statistical analysis across two random pools. The first round uses a smaller sample of 1,000 signatures, and examines if the signatures match each person’s voter registration records.

“In the first sample, 804 of the sampled 1,000 signatures were found to be valid,” said Connor Radnovich, a spokesperson for the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. “Once the standard statistical formula was applied, it was determined that the petition did not have enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.”

The signature verification team has moved on to a second, larger sample. The secretary of state has until Aug. 2 to complete the verification process.

Before submitting signatures, the lead petitioners in a newsletter said they had already conducted their own signature verification process, removing 8,000 signatures from their original collection that were duplicates or from people who weren’t registered to vote.

If the petition doesn’t make the ballot, there would be no statewide citizen initiative on the general election ballot, Radnovich said.

