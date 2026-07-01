Years of delayed rate hikes leave Fortuna residents paying more for water and sewer

Fortuna residents will see another jump in their water and wastewater bills Wednesday as the city continues a five-year plan to fund long-delayed infrastructure upgrades.

The increase marks the third and final 20% increase in water rates under the plan. Wastewater rates will increase 23%. Annual increases are scheduled to drop to 15% next year and 5% in the plan's final year in 2029.

Fortuna kept rates largely unchanged for nearly two decades.

Now, residents are paying more to fund projects needed to keep Fortuna's water and wastewater systems in compliance with state regulations.

Fortuna Finance Director Aaron Felmlee said he and other public works officials warned the City Council that continuing to hold rates steady would further delay needed improvement projects. The council ultimately approved the five-year rate plan in 2024.

"There is an understanding that we are not going to go 13 years without rate increases again,” Felmlee said.

A video inspection of the city's sewer pipes several years ago identified which sections needed to be repaired first. Felmlee said the inspection found the system was not in imminent danger of failure, but some pipes showed signs of deterioration, including potential cracking.

While the city works through the rate plan, Felmlee said it maintains about $13.5 million in water and wastewater reserve funds to pay for emergency repairs.