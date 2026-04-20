Oregon’s U.S. House races bring in over $2.1 million since January

Candidates running to represent Oregon in the U.S. House of Representatives raised nearly $2.1 million in the first three months of 2026, with the incumbents for Oregon’s three most competitive congressional districts bringing in the most funds, federal campaign finance records show.

Congressional candidates on Wednesday filed their quarterly report to the Federal Election Commission detailing fundraising and spending between Jan. 1 and March 31. Only candidates who have raised or spent more than $5,000 are required to report their finances.

U.S. Rep. Janelle Bynum, a Democrat representing Oregon’s 5th Congressional District which spans from Bend to the suburbs of Portland, brought in nearly $753,000 this quarter. Her only challenger in the Democratic primary, Zeva Rosenbaum, has not yet reported any campaign fundraising.

On the Republican side, Patti Adair, a Deschutes County commissioner running for Bynum’s seat, raised more than $92,000. Adair in the Republican primary will face Jonathan Lockwood, a communications professional and law school student who has not yet reported any fundraising to the federal commission.

Behind Bynum, U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas raised about $282,000 this quarter. Salinas represents Oregon’s 6th Congressional District, which includes Polk and Yamhill counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties. Salinas’ only challenger is David Russ, a Republican and former Dundee mayor. He reported no fundraising this quarter.

In third place, U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle raised $220,000 last quarter. Hoyle represents Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, which spans across coastal towns from Lincoln County to the southern tip of Curry County and includes university cities Eugene and Corvallis.

Only one of the two Democratic candidates challenging Hoyle in the primary, Corvallis Democrat and small business owner Melissa Bird, reported campaign fundraising, raising nearly $29,000 this quarter. Hoyle’s main Republican challenger, Eugene Air Force veteran Monique DeSpain, raised more than $158,000 this quarter.

Oregon’s 4th, 5th and 6th Congressional Districts are the state’s most competitive. All three districts have more non-affiliated voters than registered Democrats, and more registered Democrats than Republicans, according to state records.

In Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District, Portland-based U.S. Rep. Maxine Dexter has the stronghold as she’s raised nearly $196,000, while none of her challengers reported raising or spending money last quarter.

Money raised and spent by Oregon's congressional delegation in first quarter of 2026

This chart shows how much incumbents representing Oregon in U.S. Congress and running for reelection in 2026 have raised between Jan. 1 and March 31.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, is not up for reelection until 2028.

Oregon’s congressional candidates with millions to spend

What do U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, U.S. Rep Cliff Bentz and Bynum have in common?

They all have millions of dollars left they can spend on their campaigns.

Merkley brought in the most out of Oregon’s delegation this quarter, with more than $1 million. He has $6.6 million in cash on hand, far outpacing the two out of seven Republicans trying to unseat him who reported their campaign finances.

That includes unsuccessful 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Jo Rae Perkins who raised nearly $5,200, and David Brock Smith, a Republican state senator from Coos Bay who reported raising $24,000 this quarter.

In Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, Bentz raised nearly $145,000 this quarter and has $1.4 million remaining in his campaign account, far ahead of any challengers.

And despite spending $227,000 on her campaign this quarter — the most out of any candidate running to represent Oregon in Congress — Bynum still has nearly $2.3 million left in her campaign account.

