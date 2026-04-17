First Oregon GOP gubernatorial debate features barbs at Kotek, little daylight between candidates

The four leading Republicans for the GOP nomination for governor used their first debate on Thursday night to indict Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek for ruining the state’s education system, crushing the economy and poorly managing the forests.

It’s obvious it’s an election year, said state Sen. Christine Drazan, of Canby. Because Kotek “suddenly recognizes our economy is in the toilet,” noting Kotek’s recently-formed economic prosperity counsel.

The Republicans hit predictable themes – calling for more accountability in state agencies, slashing taxes, easing regulations and making Oregon more business friendly.

“We haven’t had a governor with a business background in over 40 years,” said Chris Dudley. “And it shows.”

They mostly took aim at one-party Democratic control, and largely avoided taking aim at each other. Dudley, the former Portland Trail Blazer who lost to former Gov. John Kitzhaber in 2010 by a slim margin, hammered that he was an outsider who has an economic background.

“Salem’s problems will not be solved by someone from Salem,” Dudley said.

Drazan, who ran against Kotek in 2022 and lost in a rare three-way race, noted as a legislative leader she led the walkout to stop the environmental cap-and-trade policy and said she has continually stayed engaged to stop the “Democratic machine” that has driven Oregon to the bottom.

She said the only question facing Republican voters is who can beat Kotek and make her a one-term governor. “That is what matters right now. I am that candidate. I have the policy background. I have gone toe-to-toe with Tina Kotek. I have been in this fight and I have the scars to prove it.”

At one point in the debate, state Rep. Ed Diehl, of Scio, who was pivotal in the effort to collect signatures to put a gas tax increase on the ballot, said he believed he was the “only person on this stage who built a business from scratch.”

To which, the other candidate, Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell looked at him and said, “I mean, I’m literally on this stage sitting right next to you.” Bethell previously noted she owns a plumbing company.

All of the candidates spoke of easing environmental regulations and improving forest management.

“When a fire starts, put it out,” Diehl said, adding more fuels need to be eliminated in the forests as well.

The debate was moderated and civil and stayed largely focused on statewide themes - homelessness and housing, business and industry, the environment and forestry and public safety.

The federal government was rarely mentioned and nobody mentioned President Donald Trump.

The GOP hasn’t sent a Republican to Oregon’s governor mansion since the 1980s. Whoever makes it past this primary, will have to appeal to a more moderate electorate in the general election if they want a shot at living in Mahonia Hall.

