Here’s how Oregonians can update their voter registration info ahead of the May primary

Oregonians have until April 28 to register to vote or change their party affiliation for the upcoming primary election.

That’s because Oregon law requires voters to be registered 21 days before an election. Most Oregonians are automatically registered as nonaffiliated voters when they obtain a driver’s license or state-issued ID card, and they can update their party affiliation online, by mail or at their county election office.

Oregon has closed primaries, which means voters may only vote for candidates in their same party in primary elections. That means the nearly 1.4 million registered voters in Oregon that aren’t affiliated with the Republican or Democratic parties can’t vote for candidates in major party primaries. However, they can still vote in nonpartisan races, including the statewide race for labor commissioner, and on measures.

Election officials will begin mailing ballots on April 29. Ballots must be postmarked by May 19 or dropped off by 8 p.m. that day at one of Oregon’s official ballot drop sites. Because of U.S. Postal Service changes that may prevent ballots from receiving postmarks the same day they’re mailed, election officials are urging Oregonians to use drop boxes instead of relying on mail if they return their ballot less than a week before the May 19 election.

How to update your voter information

To update your voter registration status, visit the Oregon Secretary of State’s My Vote webpage and click the “Go to My Vote Now” button. From there, submit your name and date of birth to see your status.

Next, click “update registration” at the bottom left of the page. You must have a valid driver’s license or other Oregon-issued identification card on hand and answer two eligibility questions to update your party affiliation or address. Click submit when you’re done.

Oregonians can also update their voter information by hard copy using the Oregon Voter Registration Card and submitting it to a county elections office. Voter registration cards can be found at post offices, libraries or county elections offices. You may also request that a local county elections office or the Oregon Elections Division mail the registration card to you.

To register to vote, Oregonians must follow a similar process by either submitting a hard copy of the Oregon Voter Registration Card to a county elections office or using the My Vote webpage.

