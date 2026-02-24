Oregon Senate passes bill that would criminalize threats against public officials

Senate Bill 1530 would make threatening a public official — including lawmakers, school board members, city councilors and county commissioners — a crime of aggravated harassment. That’s a Class C felony, which are considered the least severe category of felonies and punishable by up to five years in prison, a $125,000 fine, or both.

Bill sponsor Sen. James Manning Jr., D-Eugene, said the bill comes as more violent citizen responses have increased across the country, and because he personally has received bomb threats.

“I don’t want my family or my neighbors subject to this,” he said.

Several senators shared their experiences receiving threats. That includes Republicans, all of whom voted against the bill, and who pushed back saying that as public officials they should expect some form of public backlash. Some Republicans said it would be outrageous to classify threats in the same category as strangulation, forgery, burglary and theft.

“I don’t think by raising it to a felony, it actually solves the problem,” said Sen. Fred Girod, R-Silverton. “It doesn’t matter who you are or who you represent, you’re here and you’re going to get these.”

Sen. Mike McLane, R-Powell Butte, said his greatest concern with the bill is that it would criminalize free speech.

Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, said he somewhat agreed with McLane, adding that the policy could be subject to lawsuits on free speech. However, he said lawmakers have security privileges that volunteer public officials don’t have, and the bill would be a step to protect them. The Oregon State Capitol doesn’t allow weapons inside the building, even for people with an open or concealed carry permit, unlike in some other states. This year, lawmakers are taking up another bill that would allow them to use campaign funds for security expenses.

The bill heads to the House next where it must pass before reaching Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk.