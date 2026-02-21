© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Clock ticks as Oregon lawmakers postpone transportation referendum vote yet again

Oregon Capital Chronicle | By Mia Maldonado
Published February 21, 2026 at 6:28 AM PST
Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, on the Senate floor on Jan. 13, 2025.
Laura Tesler
/
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Friday marks third time this week lawmakers have postponed a vote on a controversial referendum bill with a Feb. 25 deadline

The Oregon Senate postponed a vote for the third time this week on a controversial bill to reschedule a referendum on transportation tax and fee increases from November to May.

Senate Bill 1599, a Democratic proposal to shift a statewide vote on whether to approve or reject parts of a 2025 transportation law from November to May, was listed as the first thing on Friday’s agenda in the Oregon Senate. Senators took up several other bills on the agenda until Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, who was seen nervously pacing back and forth on the Senate floor and conferring with Senate Minority Leader Bruce Starr, R-Dundee, adjourned floor proceedings until Monday morning.

Time is running out for Democratic lawmakers. They have until Wednesday to get the bill past both chambers and signed by Gov. Tina Kotek, according to the secretary of state’s office. That’s because of deadlines to print ballots for Oregonians living overseas and gather arguments for the state-issued voter’s pamphlet.

The Oregon Senate was originally set up to take up the bill on Wednesday, but Republicans staged a walkout ahead of the vote citing the need for “more meaningful discussions” between parties. The following day, the Senate unanimously agreed to move the bill from Thursday’s agenda to Friday’s.

Wagner ducked into a Democratic caucus room and deferred questions to his spokesperson, Connor Radnovich. In an emailed statement, Radnovich said the Senate carried over several bills to allow for further conversations over the weekend.

“President Wagner believes all members should have the time to thoroughly review and discuss legislation before the Senate,” he said.

It’s unclear if Democrats, who makeup 18 members in the Senate, have the 16 votes needed to pass the bill. Communications staff for Democratic leadership in the Senate declined to answer questions on whether they have enough votes.

Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro was absent on Friday’s floor session, and at least one Democrat, Sen. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone, said on social media that he would vote against the bill because he supports the public’s right to vote on it in November.

Democrats pushing to move the referendum to May say an earlier vote would give them the clarity they need to find a long-term funding solution as the Oregon Department of Transportation’s budget gap for maintaining roads, highways and bridges grows. Republicans, however, characterize it as an effort to subvert the will of nearly a quarter-million voters who signed the No Tax Oregon petition against raising the gas tax, car registration and title fees and the payroll tax that funds public transit.
Mia Maldonado
Mia Maldonado covers the Oregon Legislature and state agencies with a focus on social services for the Oregon Capital Chronicle, a professional, nonprofit news organization and JPR news partner. She began her journalism career with the Capital Chronicle's sister outlet in Idaho, the Idaho Capital Sun, where she received multiple awards for her coverage of the environment and Latino affairs.
See stories by Mia Maldonado
