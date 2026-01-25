Pacific Northwest lawmakers respond after federal officers kill man in Minneapolis

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson are among the officials in Oregon and Washington responding after a man was shot and killed by federal officers in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

Federal officers shot and killed 37-year-old nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, according to his family, cited by the Associated Press.

The shooting happened a day after thousands of demonstrators protesting the crackdown crowded the city’s streets in frigid weather, calling for federal law enforcement to leave.

Kotek had already planned a press conference on Saturday morning, with other state leaders, to discuss the local impacts of “increased and aggressive immigration enforcement actions by federal agents.”

“We’re going to continue to see violent interactions, regardless of the details, because of the escalation of the federal government,” she said when asked about the shooting. “And they need to pull back on the agents who are there, work with local government, and resolve and de-escalate the situation.”

In a joint statement with Portland City Council President Jamie Dunphy early Saturday afternoon, Mayor Wilson said the shooting “is the latest deadly result of an administration that uses American cities as a ‘training ground’ for ‘full force.’”

“We stand with Minneapolis as communities bound by a belief in dignity, justice, and the protection of every person’s humanity,” the statement reads. “We call on ICE to end these deadly operations and recognize the constitutional rights of all.”

The shooting came less than three weeks after 37-year-old Renee Good was shot and killed in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

A video that appears to show the fatal shooting on Saturday was posted to social media. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said the video shows “lawless federal agents again out of control.”

This video shows Donald Trump’s lawless federal agents again out of control. The Senate cannot vote to keep funding this. Every single agent complicit in these horrors should be put on trial at the state level for real accountability. — Senator Ron Wyden (@wyden.senate.gov) 2026-01-24T17:57:20.682Z

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said the video “looks like an execution” and that there must be an investigation.

Washington’s other U.S. senator, Maria Cantwell, said President Trump has crossed the line.

“Americans will not stand for masked, armed troops roaming their neighborhoods,” she said in a statement Saturday afternoon. “ICE is not trained in this capacity and should not be on streets. This incident should be investigated immediately and not politicized by the President.”

The Department of Homeland Security on Saturday morning shared an image of a gun the officers recovered at the scene, and said the “armed suspect violently resisted.”

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots,“ the DHS post on X reads. ”Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here.



The officers attempted to… pic.twitter.com/5Y50mYONGH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., said she was outraged and horrified that another person was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

“Trump must withdraw ICE from Minnesota immediately and impose a nationwide stand down,” she said in a post on X. “The Senate must vote to protect our communities and block ICE funding this week. Anything less is a threat to everyone nationwide.”

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., called for immediate investigation of the fatal shooting.

“President Trump has crossed the line. Americans will not stand for masked, armed troops roaming their neighborhoods. ICE is not trained in this capacity and should not be on streets,” she said in a written statement.

On Saturday evening, hundreds of people gathered at Portland’s ICE facility to protest the shooting.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story and may be updated

