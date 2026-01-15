Oregon Democrats make clear pushing back on Trump’s immigration efforts will be key in short legislative session

Oregon state Democratic lawmakers announced a slew of policy bills on Wednesday, taking aim at the federal government and making it clear that pushing back on President Trump’s agenda will be central to the upcoming legislative session, which kicks off next month in Salem.

It’s becoming more common for Democratically-controlled lawmakers and attorneys general to try to thwart Trump’s mass deportation efforts in the courts and legislatively.

In Oregon, bills to prevent law enforcement officers from concealing their identity and efforts to restrict state contracting with companies that support deportation efforts could take center stage during the five-week session.

“The federal administration is threatening our healthcare, our economy and our safety,” Rep. Willy Chotzen, D-Portland, said at a press conference Wednesday. “That is why we are fighting back.”

The legislators’ efforts complement those of the state Attorney General Dan Rayfield, who has been filing a litany of lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Much of the legislation remains in concept form and is not yet a formal bill. But many of them hit familiar topics.

Rep. Farrah Chaichi, D-Aloha, is pushing a measure to ensure law enforcement is more clearly identifiable.

Concealing identities is a controversial practice among law enforcement agencies, including those officers working for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Democratic lawmakers at the city, state and federal levels say the practice makes it harder to hold officers accountable and adds layers of fear and intimidation to being arrested. Those who defend the practice have said it keeps their federal officers safe and prevents people from tracking them down or threatening their families. States across the country are weighing similar legislation.

“Public confidence in local law enforcement is eroded when masks render it impossible to identify what law enforcement agency an individual works for,” said Rep. Farrah Chaichi, D-Aloha.

Much of the legislation could legally hit a snag when it comes to what is known as the “Supremacy Clause” in the U.S. Constitution, which boils down to when state and federal law conflict, federal law wins or is the “supreme” law.

State Rep. Lamar Wise, D-Portland, has a measure that would prevent any public money from being spent on companies that support deportation efforts. For a company to receive any tax breaks from the state or a contract with the state, it would have to self-attest that it would not work with the federal government on immigration enforcement efforts.

In the press conference, Wise said public dollars should reflect the state’s values.

Another measure would require school districts throughout the state to have clear policies on what to do if immigration officials arrive at their school. It would also require the schools to inform students, parents and community members when federal immigration officials are on school property.

Rep. Sarah Finger McDonald, D-Corvallis, is pushing the measure and noted there has been “a long-standing policy that ICE would not target schools,” but that is no longer the case.

No Republican lawmakers have signed on yet to support any bills in the package.