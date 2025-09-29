Over 100 Oregon leaders call on Trump to withdraw plans to send troops to Portland

Oregon elected officials, community organizations, unions and other groups are urging President Donald Trump not to send federal troops to Portland, warning that such an action would ultimately harm the city’s economy and communities.

The Portland Metro Chamber released the open letter, addressed to Oregonians, Sunday morning.

As of Sunday afternoon the letter had over 100 signatures, including from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and several other local and state leaders.

It also includes support from prominent business organizations, such as the Oregon Business Council and signatures from some of the state’s largest unions, such as the Oregon Nurses Association, Oregon Education Association and locals from Service Employees International Union.

Portland Metro Chamber CEO and President Andrew Hoan said the letter is a partnership across the state, among groups that don’t always agree with each other.

“We’re working together to make sure that we’re on the same page: this isn’t good for Portland. It isn’t good for Oregon,” Hoan said. “We want to send a single, unified message that we do not want to have the presence of federal troops in our city.”

The letter says federal troops could interfere with recent progress the city has made, including decreasing homicides and other crimes since 2024 and years of declines in gun violence since 2022.

“We are in the midst of a renaissance. If you go to any part of the four corners of Portland today, you’ll see people enjoying the sun, paddle boards, people biking and gardening,” Wilson said at a press conference Sunday, “We are having a resurgence that we’re so proud of.”

Deployment could threaten Portland’s renewal, letter says

State and local leaders say reducing crime and addressing homelessness are key to attracting new businesses and consumers to Portland’s downtown core, which saw big economic setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Portland Metro Chamber’s letter says the city’s work to address these issues are beginning to see results. More than 2.8 million people frequented downtown Portland in July, a post-pandemic high, according to the Downtown Portland Clean & Safe District.

“We’re working on our own path and our own solutions,” Hoan said. “It’s bearing fruit and producing results.”

But this renewal work could be threatened if troops are deployed to Portland. The letter points out that restaurants in Washington D.C. saw a 31% decrease in patrons after Trump sent troops to the area last month.

The rejuvenation narrative doesn’t match up with Trump’s perspective on Portland. The president’s view of Oregon’s largest city has routinely been negative.

In the summer of 2020, amid daily protests over the death of George Floyd, Trump called the city an “anarchist jurisdiction.” More recently, the president said protests at Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility had “ruined” the city and made it “like living in hell.”

The ICE protests prompted a social media announcement by Trump last week in which he said he would direct the Department of Defense to send “all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland.”

Authorization to deploy the Oregon National Guard to the city came from federal officials early Sunday morning.

Local and state elected officials are responding swiftly. In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced his office had already filed a lawsuit against the federal action.

The suit says the deployment is an overreach and is unlawful. Rayfield said his office will seek a temporary restraining order to block the move.

