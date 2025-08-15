Weed considers selling library building, raising concerns among residents

A city council meeting Thursday night drew a packed crowd concerned about the library, currently housed in a former bank the city purchased in 2023. The council voted to declare the building surplus property, beginning the process of seeking a buyer.

The nonprofit Mountain Valleys Health Centers has expressed interest in the space, proposing to open a pharmacy, which leaders say is desperately needed in the area.

"The building has enough space that we could operate pharmacy, dentistry, and even further our behavioral health services," CEO Shannon Gerig said.

Some residents worry that moving the library could lead to its closure or relocation to a less desirable location.

“The concern is that, in the long run, the library is going to get short shrift," said Susie Clark, library manager in Montague. "That they're going to end up in an area that’s a lot smaller. They're going to not be able to get the services that they do now.”

All council members said they support the library and do not want it to close. They pointed out the city spends nearly 10 times more on its library than other nearby cities, about $100,000 a year.

“When this discussion first started, every single one of these city council members talked about what the current building is missing that the library needs, and where we can acquire a building that can meet those needs," said Council Member Melissa Whetstine.

Whetstine said the city is looking at a few properties for a new library site but can’t disclose them during negotiations.

The vote Thursday was only the first step in selling the current building, a process that could take a long time. Whetstine said the city’s goal is to maintain a strong library while expanding access to medical services.