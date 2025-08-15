© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Weed considers selling library building, raising concerns among residents

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 15, 2025 at 4:16 PM PDT
A metal over-the-road sign that says, "Weed" with a mountain in the background.
Dan Zelazo
/
Flickr
A sign for Weed, California on July 4, 2006.

Weed city leaders have begun the process of selling the building that houses the public library — a move that has some residents worried about its future.

A city council meeting Thursday night drew a packed crowd concerned about the library, currently housed in a former bank the city purchased in 2023. The council voted to declare the building surplus property, beginning the process of seeking a buyer.

The nonprofit Mountain Valleys Health Centers has expressed interest in the space, proposing to open a pharmacy, which leaders say is desperately needed in the area.

"The building has enough space that we could operate pharmacy, dentistry, and even further our behavioral health services," CEO Shannon Gerig said.

Some residents worry that moving the library could lead to its closure or relocation to a less desirable location.

“The concern is that, in the long run, the library is going to get short shrift," said Susie Clark, library manager in Montague. "That they're going to end up in an area that’s a lot smaller. They're going to not be able to get the services that they do now.”

All council members said they support the library and do not want it to close. They pointed out the city spends nearly 10 times more on its library than other nearby cities, about $100,000 a year.

“When this discussion first started, every single one of these city council members talked about what the current building is missing that the library needs, and where we can acquire a building that can meet those needs," said Council Member Melissa Whetstine.

Whetstine said the city is looking at a few properties for a new library site but can’t disclose them during negotiations.

The vote Thursday was only the first step in selling the current building, a process that could take a long time. Whetstine said the city’s goal is to maintain a strong library while expanding access to medical services.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now