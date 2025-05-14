Four candidates vie for two seats on Jackson County Library District

A report from the State Library of Oregon found that attempts to remove or restrict materials in public libraries and schools increased by 44% between 2023 and 2024. In a tense political climate, running for the library district can feel fraught.

But the four candidates competing in Jackson County highlighted their commitment to their community and their love of libraries.

"I loved reading, and I still do," said Karen Spoonts. "I took my kids to the library when they were young. I've taken my grandkids to the library. It's just me. That's my passion, is reading, so it just makes sense."

Spoonts is the former Medford city recorder and said if elected, she would work to keep the libraries clean, start scholarships for high school students and oppose tax increases.

She’s running against communications consultant Patty Jensen, who said she wants to be on the board because her values align with the library’s values.

Jackson County Library District The Medford Public Library.

"That includes freedom to read and intellectual freedom, access to diverse viewpoints and [commitment] to supporting the role that libraries play in our communities," she said.

She called book bans "harmful" and said she has a soft spot for the district's smaller libraries that serve remote communities.

The other race includes incumbent Marta Tarantsey, who’s being challenged by Jenny James.

Tarantsey is an operations and policy analyst for the state and feels her strengths align with her current role on the library district board.

"I have a passion for efficient government, but I also have had my own life changed positively by libraries, and to be able to serve in this role capitalizes on the investment that I've made into making myself a better public servant," she said. "And it's fun. It's incredibly rewarding. I do wish more community members knew just how much our libraries do."

One of her priorities, if elected, would be implementing the district's long-range facilities plan, which was adopted last year.

She said she also supports Senate Bill 1098, which "prohibits the exclusion of certain school books based on the topic or author." That bill pertains to school libraries and is currently in the House Committee on Education.

James, a teacher at Oakdale Middle School, said a friend asked her to run for the board. She hopes to make libraries more of a central resource hub for families.

"The library should be a central place for all families to go for any kind of information, not just reading books, but information about how we can make our lives better and survive and thrive better," she said. "That could be anything, from new immigrants who need to learn English or need to learn how to get citizenship, or a single mom learning how to access government programs for her and her family."

Regarding challenges to certain materials, James said she would prefer to keep books with some topics limited to older audiences.

"I would really like to get back to the kind of simplistic way of having a child grow up without being inundated with a whole bunch of controversial issues," she said. "Controversial topics, or topics that are more adult-based, or especially adult-forward, should be held for the teen, higher teen years and adult library."

The Jackson County Republican Party has endorsed Tarantsey and Spoonts. Jackson County Democrats did not endorse any candidates in this race. The library district board is nonpartisan.

Residents can cast their vote for board members in the May 20th special election.