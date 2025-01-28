Judge temporarily halts Trump’s chaos-inducing federal funding freeze as California preps for court fight

We don’t know what this means yet and; It’s almost definitely illegal.

Leading the charge out of Sacramento is Attorney General Rob Bonta who, along with 22 other Democratic state attorneys general, announced a fresh lawsuit challenging the ordered funding freeze and asking a court to block it from going into effect.

“This directive is unprecedented in scope and would be devastating if implemented,” Bonta said in a statement.

Shortly after, a federal judge put a temporary hold on the funding freeze, minutes before it was scheduled to go into effect. The judge called it a “brief administrative stay” to maintain the status quo through Friday while court challenges proceed.

The chaos began Monday evening when, in a two-page memo, the president’s acting director of the Office of Management and Budget ordered federal agencies to “temporarily pause” all financial assistance that could be “implicated” by any of the president’s prior executive orders. Since taking office just more than a week ago, President Donald Trump has issued a flurry of edicts to remake federal policy and governance.

The White House held a press briefing on Tuesday to emphasize that this was simply a temporary pause on spending and that individual financial assistance programs like Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, Pell Grants and rental assistance would not be affected by the order.

“The reason for this is to ensure that every penny that is going out the door is not conflicting with the executive orders and actions that this president has taken,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Nobody knows which specific programs will be affected and for how long.

On Tuesday, the administration sent a follow-up memo to all federal agencies with a list of more than 3,200 federal spending programs. Agency staff were asked to provide the White House with budgetary details about each program and answer a series of questions, including whether the program might support undocumented immigrants, impose an “undue burden” on domestic energy exploration or promote “diversity, equity and inclusion” efforts, abortion or “gender ideology.”

Programs listed include those that provide aid for disaster victims, housing for low-income resident and farm workers, foreign aid, air and water pollution monitoring and early childhood education.

Even top state officials are not sure how this will affect Californians.

“We’re currently reviewing the OMB memo and working with our federal counterparts to get clarity,” said H.D. Palmer, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Finance. “While this is clearly a fluid situation, we remain confident in our ability to continue serving Californians.”

That same statement — word for word — was issued by the spokespeople from California’s housing, health care services, workforce development, economic development and social services departments.

Many of California’s elected Democratic officials insisted that the results of this order were more dire.

Gov. Gavin Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon said simply that the memo “violates federal law.”

Newly elected U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff warned that the order “will have immediate and deeply destructive consequences for recovery efforts, law enforcement funding, health care access, and so much more.”

U.S. Congressman Jared Huffman, whose district spans the coast north of San Francisco, warned that “millions of students relying on Pell grants, federal student loans, and federal work study will have their plans to pursue postsecondary education and further their careers thrown into chaos as federal financial aid disbursements are paused.”

That was contradicted by a U.S Department of Education memo, which reiterated that federal Title IV aid, which includes student loans and grants, aren’t part of this freeze.

Meanwhile, some states have reported issues accessing funds from Medicaid, the public health insurance program for low-income people, even though the freeze was not supposed to affect this program, according to the Washington P st. Some early childhood educators funded through the federal Head Start program and federally-funded medical researchers have reported being unable to access their payments, according to the New York Times.

With hundreds of billions of dollars on the line, legal experts expect the challenge to this order to move through the courts quickly. But in the meantime, the suddenly uncertain fate of thousands of federal programs has left many service providers and those who rely on those services with feelings that range from anxiety to despair.

“In California the scale of these impacts is unimaginable,” said Andrew Cheyne, managing director of public policy for the advocacy group GRACE/End Child Poverty in California. “We’re looking at the intersection of cuts to programs in education, public benefits, health care, child abuse prevention, in ways that would unravel the fabric of our state.”

Antonio Aguilar, an outreach manager for Small Business Majority in Northern California and the Central Valley, worried that small businesses seeking disaster aid — especially after the Los Angeles fires — could be affected.

“Even though that may not be the intent of this executive order, it leads to confusion,” Aguilar said. “It will take time to get it sorted out.”

This is an evolving story; check back for updates.

Adam Echelman, Ana B. Ibarra, Jeanne Kuang, Levi Sumagaysay and Mikhail Zinshteyn are contributing to this story.

