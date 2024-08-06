Coos County voters to weigh in this November on opposition to offshore wind development

Commissioners unanimously approved putting a non-binding question on the November ballot. They want guidance from voters on whether the county should oppose floating offshore wind development.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is planning to lease two sections of ocean to alternative energy companies starting in October. One area off the coast of Coos and Douglas counties is 95 square-miles. The other, off the coast of Curry County, spans 209 square-miles of ocean. BOEM says the power generated from massive wind turbines in both areas could power over a million homes.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Rod Taylor said he believes this vote will give them a mandate to continue the county’s opposition to offshore wind.

“I think it's something upon which the majority of people in the county are united, regardless of ideology,” he said. “This is not an ideological question. This is a practical question.”

But, Commissioner John Sweet questioned public sentiment. He said that they’ve assumed the vast majority of the county opposes offshore wind.

“Our circle is not that big,” Sweet said. “This could very easily come back contrary to what you just said. I’d like to know for sure I’m on the right path.”

County commissioners have been opposed to offshore wind development over concerns about impacts to the fishing industry, and the economic and environmental cost of delivering the power where it needs to go. That includes possible wildfire risk from the high-voltage power lines needed to bring power from the coast to major population centers, and who will pay for those transmission lines.

Curry County commissioners will also consider approving a similar ballot measure on Wednesday night. Neither measure would force commissioners to do anything, they’re only designed to gauge public opinion.