Coos County voters to weigh in this November on opposition to offshore wind development

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:11 PM PDT
A white sign outside near a street. On the sign is a red circle with a cross across it. Inside the circle is a simplistic graphic of the blue ocean on the bottom, and a black outline of a wind turbine sticking out from the ocean.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
An anti-offshore wind sign in Morro Bay, California, July 6, 2024, where more floating offshore wind development is happening off the coast.

Coos County voters will get a chance to weigh in on whether or not commissioners should actively oppose offshore wind development along the Southern Oregon Coast.

Commissioners unanimously approved putting a non-binding question on the November ballot. They want guidance from voters on whether the county should oppose floating offshore wind development.

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is planning to lease two sections of ocean to alternative energy companies starting in October. One area off the coast of Coos and Douglas counties is 95 square-miles. The other, off the coast of Curry County, spans 209 square-miles of ocean. BOEM says the power generated from massive wind turbines in both areas could power over a million homes.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Rod Taylor said he believes this vote will give them a mandate to continue the county’s opposition to offshore wind.

“I think it's something upon which the majority of people in the county are united, regardless of ideology,” he said. “This is not an ideological question. This is a practical question.”

But, Commissioner John Sweet questioned public sentiment. He said that they’ve assumed the vast majority of the county opposes offshore wind.

“Our circle is not that big,” Sweet said. “This could very easily come back contrary to what you just said. I’d like to know for sure I’m on the right path.”

County commissioners have been opposed to offshore wind development over concerns about impacts to the fishing industry, and the economic and environmental cost of delivering the power where it needs to go. That includes possible wildfire risk from the high-voltage power lines needed to bring power from the coast to major population centers, and who will pay for those transmission lines.

Curry County commissioners will also consider approving a similar ballot measure on Wednesday night. Neither measure would force commissioners to do anything, they’re only designed to gauge public opinion.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio.
