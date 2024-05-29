Humboldt County Judge resigns after misconduct, barred from judiciary

In an agreement with the state Commission on Judicial Performance, Judge Gregory Kreis has resigned from office, and has promised to never serve in California courts again.

Most of the 17 counts of misconduct stem from failing to disclose his personal relationships with other attorneys and clients involved in cases he presided over. In the decision, the commission said this kind of misconduct is serious, as it undermines the public’s confidence in the judiciary. Kreis also made inappropriate remarks on multiple occasions, lied about being disciplined by the CJP in the past and groped someone without their consent.

"Treating women disrespectfully, including unwanted touching, reflects a sense of entitlement completely at odds with the canons of judicial ethics and the role of any judge," the decision said. "Sexual misconduct has no place in the judiciary and is an affront to the dignity of the judicial office."

Kreis and his lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Kreis recently lost re-election by a significant margin to April Van Dyke during the March presidential primary.

Van Dyke moved to Humboldt County in 2019 and specializes in representing clients who can’t afford a lawyer. She will take Kreis’ seat next January. In the interim, other judges will take up Kreis’ duties, starting with Judge Kelly Neel.