Gavin Newsom sails to reelection as California governor

Newsom defeated Republican challenger Brian Dahle, a state senator from rural Northern California. The AP called the race just after polls closed. CapRadio and NPR rely on the Associated Press for race calls. Here is information about how the process works.

Newsom was elected in 2018 and his first term was quickly defined by a series of emergencies, including major wildfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and a worsening homelessness crisis. In 2021, critics of the governor’s response to those issues forced a recall election, which he defeated with 62% of the vote.

With the recall behind him, Newsom was in a comfortable position this cycle. He spent much of this fall’s campaign season stumping for other Democratic candidates and causes, including a ballot proposition to add the right to an abortion to California’s constitution.

In recent months, the governor has focused on his efforts to expand reproductive rights and go after oil companies for earning record profits amid high fuel prices. But he’s faced criticism from opponents for the growing number of unhoused people living on the streets and for refusing to lower the state’s 54-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax.

A former lieutenant governor and San Francisco mayor, Newsom has been floated as a potential future Democratic presidential contender. He has pledged to complete all four years of his second term. After that, he’ll hit term limits: California’s statewide elected officials are limited to two four-year terms.

