Politics & Government

Oregon Lottery pays big returns for latest fiscal year

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 25, 2022 at 5:48 AM PDT
$100 bills.
Engin Akyurt
/
Unsplash.com
$100 bills.

Put the Oregon Lottery on the list of things that’ve rebounded from the pandemic.

Officials say the cash prize system provided a return of nearly $909 million to the state for the 2022 fiscal year. That marks both a return to pre-pandemic levels and 81% year-over-year growth.

In that same period, the Oregon Lottery paid out roughly $16 billion to winners. This includes five Oregonians who won over $250,000 dollars, and five who won a million dollars or more.

Beneficiaries of the Oregon Lottery include public schools, state parks, and veteran services.

And 3800 lottery retailers collectively earned $313 million this year.

The Lottery’s financial year runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A final audited report will be posted to the Oregon Lottery’s website.

Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. He is a 20-year reporter who has worked at NPR, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including three Edward R. Murrow Awards and the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award in 2012.
