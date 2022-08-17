© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government

Board of homeless services provider fires founder amid controversy

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 17, 2022 at 11:03 AM PDT
rogue_tents.jpg
Rogue Retreat
A row of tents at Rogue Retreat's Urban Campground in Grants Pass.

The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was terminated this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church.

In an interview with Christian radio station theDove Wednesday, Pastor Chad McComas says he was told on Monday by the Rogue Retreat board he could either resign or be fired. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.

First reported by the Medford Mail Tribune, McComas was terminated by the Rogue Retreat board this week.

The conversion therapy claims from several Southern Oregon activist groups alleged that McComas’ influence as the founder of homeless services provider Rogue Retreat led to discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

McComas says the organization would claim his firing is based on potential lost funding faced by Rogue Retreat after the allegations came out, from decreased support threatened from other local nonprofits.

JPR has not yet been able to independently confirm Rogue Retreat’s reasons behind the decision. McComas did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.

McComas says while he may have personal beliefs regarding the LGBTQ community, the allegations of conversion therapy or discrimination haven’t been proven.

Allegations of discrimination at Rogue Retreat were deemed unfounded in an investigation by the City of Medford in July.

Rogue Retreat has been conducting a separate, independent investigation into the allegations, but that has yet to be released.

An online petition created on Monday to support McComas and reinstate him at Rogue Retreat has gathered over 150 signatures so far.

Rogue Retreat named Development Director Matt Vorderstrasse as interim executive director in late July.

This story will be updated.

Politics & Government
Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast.
