Politics & Government

Candidates to be Oregon’s next governor answer key questions ahead of May 17 primary

Jefferson Public Radio
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:22 AM PDT
Flags on the Senate floor at the Oregon State Capitol, May 18, 2021 in Salem, Ore.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
Flags on the Senate floor at the Oregon State Capitol, May 18, 2021 in Salem, Ore.

Want to know more about the candidates running for governor in Oregon’s primary election? JPR partnered with media outlets across the state to bring you this side-by-side comparison.

Nearly three dozen candidates for governor are vying for their parties’ nomination in the 2022 primaries on May 17. A collaborative of Oregon journalists wrote 15 questions to help you get to know these folks before you cast your ballot. Click on each candidate’s “card” to see how they responded to our questions on housing, crime, education, the economy and environmental issues.

