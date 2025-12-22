© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Underground History

The scars of colonialism in the archaeological record of the PNW

By Chelsea Rose
Published December 22, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Between the 17th century and today, the Pacific Northwest underwent a dramatic transformation with the arrival of European colonizers.

Chelsea Rose visits with Douglas Wilson, an archaeologist with the National Park Service and adjunct associate professor of anthropology at Portland State University. He recently published "The Historical Archaeology of the Pacific Northwest," detailing how historical archaeology illuminates and links the Pacific Northwest's past and present.

Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
