Underground History

How Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act protects our cultural heritage

By Chelsea Rose
Published December 12, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
Dr. Chris Merritt testified before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in late October 2025. Dr. Merritt lobbied Congress to preserve the National Historic Preservation Act.
Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources
Dr. Chris Merritt testified before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources in late October 2025. Dr. Merritt lobbied Congress to preserve the National Historic Preservation Act.

In 1966, Congress passed the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), a law intended to preserve irreplaceable archaeological and historical resources. Utah State Historic Preservation Officer Dr. Chris Merritt recently testified in front of the US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources about a crucial element of that legislation, Section 106, which requires federal agencies to consider the impacts of their actions on historic properties. He joins Chelsea Rose to discuss Section 106 of that legislation and its critical role in the management and protection of our shared cultural heritage.

Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
