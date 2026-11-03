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The Jefferson Exchange

Rowing and drag boat racing share the water in Lowell, Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:20 PM PST
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Lowell Covered Bridge on Dexter Lake. Lane County.
State of Oregon
Lowell Covered Bridge on Dexter Lake. Lane County.

In Lowell, Oregon, community traditions range from rowing regattas on Dexter Lake to pie-eating contests at the annual Blackberry Jam Festival.

Mayor Maureen Weathers wants more people to know about the town southeast of Eugene-Springfield. She said city leaders hope to welcome development while preserving the community’s small-town character, which she said draws families and retirees.

“People come to Lowell when they're looking for a small town, a safe place to raise children,” Weathers said. “It's a great place to live, raise a family, and retire.”

Dexter Lake hosts rowing competitions on an eight-lane course marked by buoys, as well as drag boat races. Beyond the water, local landmarks include the historic Lowell Covered Bridge and a Weyerhaeuser caboose.

The annual Blackberry Jam Festival, held the last full weekend in July, features local artisans, live music and pie-eating contests.

“What makes this area so great is there's just so many different things,” Weathers said.

As city leaders look toward the future, Weathers said they want to share those attractions with a wider audience.

“We're just trying to get the word out that this is a great place to be," Weathers said.

The town of Lowell, Oregon is home to the historic Weyerhaeuser caboose and Lowell Covered Bridge.
City of Lowell, Oregon
The town of Lowell, Oregon is home to the historic Weyerhaeuser caboose and Lowell Covered Bridge.

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Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. He's an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange, where she brings a storyteller’s curiosity to conversations about the people, ideas and issues shaping our region. Natalie has more than 20 years of communications experience and a background spanning visual arts, multimedia production and law.
See stories by Natalie Golay