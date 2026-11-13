Unlocking new horizons: how lifelong learning and respite travel empower seniors

For many older adults, retirement marks not an end to discovery, but the start of an extraordinary new chapter. Through experiential educational travel programs offered by the non-profit organization Road Scholar, seniors are finding renewed purpose, community, and personal growth.

Kathy Passmore, an 85-year-old resident of Grants Pass, Oregon, has completed nearly 40 trips through the organization. Her journeys spanned from exploring native heritage in Quebec to visiting France. For Passmore, these trips offered both intellectual enrichment and vital respite. Passmore, a full-time caregiver for her husband, reflected on her respite experience with Road Scholar.

"I think it's really necessary because the strain of being a full-time caregiver is incredible," Passmore said.

Beyond respite, she finds joy in social connection and browsing the options in the organization's catalogue and meeting new people during the adventure.

"Looking at a catalog is a little bit like looking at a catalog of candy," Passmore said. "You will meet positive thinking, enthusiastic people who are older."

Ensuring these transformative experiences remain accessible is a core priority for Road Scholar. Ann Simanis, assistant vice president of financial aid and community outreach at Road Scholar, explains how the organization's non-profit mission shapes its offerings.

"As a not-for-profit educational organization, we have always wanted to make sure that income is not a barrier to participation," Simanis said.

To support this vision, Road Scholar has awarded nearly 600 grants to unpaid family caregivers since 2015, alongside local travel options that minimize costs.

"A lot of people don't even think about the availability of educational travel until they hear about the financial assistance offered by Road Scholar," Simanis said.

Whether traveling across the globe or exploring destinations close to home, lifelong learning provides seniors a powerful pathway to stay active, curious, and connected.

Courtesy of Road Scholar A group of travelers on a learning adventure with Road Scholar.

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