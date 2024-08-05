© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Molly Tuttle

By Dave Jackson
Published August 5, 2024 at 5:38 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Molly Tuttle Performing in a JPR Live Session
1 of 3  — Molly 3.jpg
Molly Tuttle performs in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson/Danielle Kelly / JPR
Molly Tuttle Performing in a JPR Live Session
2 of 3  — Molly1.jpg
Molly Tuttle performs in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson/Danielle Kelly / JPR
Molly Tuttle Performing in a JPR Live Session
3 of 3  — Molly 2.jpg
Molly Tuttle performs in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson/Danielle Kelly / JPR

The Grammy-winning bluegrass singer and guitar virtuoso dropped by ahead of her performance at Britt and played a brand new single, a wonderful Grateful Dead cover, and the title track from her award winning album Crooked Tree.

It's been a great few years to be Molly Tuttle. She and her band Golden Highway have won back to back Grammys for bluegrass album of the year and have been nominated for numerous IBMA awards. It's not just Molly getting all the critical acclaim, her bandmates, friends, and family have numerous IBMA nominations as well. In addition to being nominated for her work in Golden Highway, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (who released a solo album this year) was nominated for best new artist and fiddle player of the year, a category in which she's up against her fiancé, Jason Carter. AJ Lee who began her career with Molly Tuttle in The Tuttles and AJ Lee is nominated for best new artist with her band AJ Lee and Blue Summit which includes Sullivan Tuttle (Molly's brother) who is also a gifted guitarist. Like Bill Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs, Molly Tuttle and her circle of friends are poised to be the bluegrass players we're talking about later this century.

In this JPR Live Session, hear Molly perform live, talk about growing up in Palo Alto, her career, and her move to Nashville where she was a roommate of Billy Strings and the neighbor of Lindsay Lou just as they were all starting to break into the mainstream.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Joh Griffin and made possible with support from The Talent Club offering cold drinks and great music in a casual atmosphere in Talent. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson