JPR Live Session: Molly Tuttle

It's been a great few years to be Molly Tuttle. She and her band Golden Highway have won back to back Grammys for bluegrass album of the year and have been nominated for numerous IBMA awards. It's not just Molly getting all the critical acclaim, her bandmates, friends, and family have numerous IBMA nominations as well. In addition to being nominated for her work in Golden Highway, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (who released a solo album this year) was nominated for best new artist and fiddle player of the year, a category in which she's up against her fiancé, Jason Carter. AJ Lee who began her career with Molly Tuttle in The Tuttles and AJ Lee is nominated for best new artist with her band AJ Lee and Blue Summit which includes Sullivan Tuttle (Molly's brother) who is also a gifted guitarist. Like Bill Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs, Molly Tuttle and her circle of friends are poised to be the bluegrass players we're talking about later this century.

In this JPR Live Session, hear Molly perform live, talk about growing up in Palo Alto, her career, and her move to Nashville where she was a roommate of Billy Strings and the neighbor of Lindsay Lou just as they were all starting to break into the mainstream.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Joh Griffin and made possible with support from The Talent Club offering cold drinks and great music in a casual atmosphere in Talent. Find their live music schedule at talentclublive.com