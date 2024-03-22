© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Jolie Holland

By Dave Jackson,
Danielle Kelly
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:18 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Danielle Kelly
/
JPR
Jolie Holland and Max Knouse at JPR

The genre-bending singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist joined us during her West Coast tour in support of her new album Haunted Mountain.

Jolie Holland was born in Texas and moved west and north to San Francisco and eventually Vancouver pursuing music. She is an artist in the truest form, from visual arts to her unique approach to singing and songwriting.

In addition to the first Be Good Tanyas album, Jolie Holland has several solo records, a collaborative album with Samantha Parton (of Be Good Tanyas) and numerous other collaborations including working with Buck Meek of Big Thief. The pair worked on each others' albums last year both of which were titled Haunted Mountain. They were both released in October of last year at an unfortunate time, just as the world turned its focus toward the war between Israel and Gaza.

Hear her talk about her career, the new album, and play some tunes accompanied by singer/guitarist Max Knouse in this JPR Live Session hosted by Danielle Kelly.

This JPR Live Session is made possible with support from The Talent Club - presenting live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their event schedule at talentclublive.com

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly