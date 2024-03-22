JPR Live Session: Jolie Holland

Jolie Holland was born in Texas and moved west and north to San Francisco and eventually Vancouver pursuing music. She is an artist in the truest form, from visual arts to her unique approach to singing and songwriting.

In addition to the first Be Good Tanyas album, Jolie Holland has several solo records, a collaborative album with Samantha Parton (of Be Good Tanyas) and numerous other collaborations including working with Buck Meek of Big Thief. The pair worked on each others' albums last year both of which were titled Haunted Mountain. They were both released in October of last year at an unfortunate time, just as the world turned its focus toward the war between Israel and Gaza.

Hear her talk about her career, the new album, and play some tunes accompanied by singer/guitarist Max Knouse in this JPR Live Session hosted by Danielle Kelly.

