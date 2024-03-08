JPR Live Session: Jeff Plankenhorn

Jeff "Plank" Plankenhorn got his start singing in church in the Midwest. His natural talent, lead to some early commercial work and even singing the national anthem at a few MLB games. After learning guitar from his brother, he moved to Austin and played in multiple bands. Eventually he became an in-demand side man who played and recorded with Ray Wylie Hubbard among others. While juggling several different bands, he also began writing. His first album was produced by Gurf Morlix who also works with Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Plank plays guitar, piano and is well known as a lap steel player. He eventually helped design an electric lap steel guitar so he could hear himself on stage.

He now lives on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. His latest release is Alone at Sea, inspired by the transition from inland regions to the coast, and produced by fellow Canadian, Colin Linden.

Hear him talk about his career and play songs from Alone at Sea in this JPR Live session hosted by Dave Jackson and engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios.