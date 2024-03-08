© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Jeff Plankenhorn

By Dave Jackson
Published March 8, 2024 at 1:47 PM PST
Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session
1 of 4  — Jeff Plankenhorn plays guitar at JPR.jpg
Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson / JPR
Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session
2 of 4  — Jeff Plankenhorn at JPR on piano Singing.jpg
Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson / JPR
Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session
3 of 4  — Jeff Plankenhorn at JPR.jpg
Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson / JPR
Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session
4 of 4  — Jeff Plankenhorn at the JPR Steinway piano.jpg
Jeff Plankenhorn in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson / JPR

The singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Plankenhorn joined us to talk about his career and play some tunes from his latest album Alone At Sea.

Jeff "Plank" Plankenhorn got his start singing in church in the Midwest. His natural talent, lead to some early commercial work and even singing the national anthem at a few MLB games. After learning guitar from his brother, he moved to Austin and played in multiple bands. Eventually he became an in-demand side man who played and recorded with Ray Wylie Hubbard among others. While juggling several different bands, he also began writing. His first album was produced by Gurf Morlix who also works with Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Plank plays guitar, piano and is well known as a lap steel player. He eventually helped design an electric lap steel guitar so he could hear himself on stage.

He now lives on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. His latest release is Alone at Sea, inspired by the transition from inland regions to the coast, and produced by fellow Canadian, Colin Linden.

Hear him talk about his career and play songs from Alone at Sea in this JPR Live session hosted by Dave Jackson and engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
