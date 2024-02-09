© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Nellie McKay

By Dave Jackson
Published February 9, 2024 at 1:01 PM PST
Nellie McKay playing piano and singing at JPR
1 of 2  — Nellie McKay in the JPR Studio
Nellie McKay
Noah Bran-Linsday / JPR
Nellie McKay at JPR
2 of 2  — Nellie McKay at JPR
Nellie McKay at JPR
Noah Bran-Linsday / JPR

The genre-bending singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist dropped by to share insights, talk about her career and play some songs from her latest release - Hey Guys Watch This - and a classic Country Joe and the Fish protest song re-purposed for 2024.

In addition to her award winning role in a Broadway production of Three Penny Opera, several albums of original work (the latest - the 2023 release Hey Guys, Watch This), a tribute to Doris Day and an album of '60s rock covers, My Weekly Reader, Nellie McKay has written and performed musical biographies of figures like Joan Rivers, Barbara Graham and Billy Tipton. The New York Times called the latter, "one of the best concerts of 2014."

She is a gifted pianist with a gorgeous voice who takes on big subjects with a sly wit. Her songs pull the listener in only to jolt them awake with big plot twists by the end.

In this JPR Live Session, Nellie McKay talks about her inspirations, her music and the causes she champions and sings a few songs accompanying herself on piano and ukulele.

  • Engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios
  • Photos by Noah Bran-Linsday
