JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Amy Ray

By Dave Jackson
Published January 26, 2024 at 1:51 PM PST
Hear Amy Ray talk about her career as half of the iconic folk-rock duo Indigo Girls, her solo work, and what's coming up in 2024. And, of course, she performs live with her band.

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers became friends and music collaborators in high school. As the Indigo Girls, they've been making music for well over 30 years. They are the subject of a documentary It's Only Life After All, that will be in theaters late this year. Their classic, Closer to Fine was just used in the hit movie Barbie.

The latest Amy Ray solo album (her 10th) If It All Goes South came out in 2022. It was produced by long-time Indigo Girls (and Tedeschi Trucks Band) producer Brian Spieser and includes contributions from Alison Brown, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and I'm With Her - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins.

Hear Amy Ray and her band play 3 songs from If It All Goes South and talk about her career in this JPR Live Session hosted by Dave Jackson.

Credits:

  • Engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios
  • Photos by Noah Bran Linsday and Jon Griffin
  • Special thanks to Alan Adleman for loaning us his drum kit
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
