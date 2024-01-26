JPR Live Session: Amy Ray

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers became friends and music collaborators in high school. As the Indigo Girls, they've been making music for well over 30 years. They are the subject of a documentary It's Only Life After All, that will be in theaters late this year. Their classic, Closer to Fine was just used in the hit movie Barbie.

The latest Amy Ray solo album (her 10th) If It All Goes South came out in 2022. It was produced by long-time Indigo Girls (and Tedeschi Trucks Band) producer Brian Spieser and includes contributions from Alison Brown, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and I'm With Her - Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins.

Hear Amy Ray and her band play 3 songs from If It All Goes South and talk about her career in this JPR Live Session hosted by Dave Jackson.

Credits:

