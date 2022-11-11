JPR Live Session: Emily Nenni

Emerging Americana artist Emily Nenni wrote the songs from her new album On The Ranch while staying at a ranch in Colorado surrounded by female wranglers. Her song-writing is pure honky-tonk but with an empowered woman's point of view. Her new song In The Mornin' is a feminists answer to the Faces classic Stay With Me — just as suggestive, but from the standpoint of a woman who calls her own shots.

Growing up in the Bay Area in California, she attended her first concert in utero — Bruce Springsteen, and attended numerous concerts with her family. Her father worked in radio while she was growing up and exposed her to a wide variety of music.

Joining her on tour and in this live session is guitarist Sean Thompson. They stopped by on the west coast leg of her tour supporting Kelsey Waldon and just wrapped up a series of dates supporting recent JPR Live Session guest Charley Crockett.