JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Emily Nenni

Published November 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM PST
Dave Jackson
JPR
Emily Nenni and Sean Thompson at JPR

Emily Nenni stopped by on her west coast tour to chat with us and play some songs from her brand new release On The Ranch.

Emerging Americana artist Emily Nenni wrote the songs from her new album On The Ranch while staying at a ranch in Colorado surrounded by female wranglers. Her song-writing is pure honky-tonk but with an empowered woman's point of view. Her new song In The Mornin' is a feminists answer to the Faces classic Stay With Me — just as suggestive, but from the standpoint of a woman who calls her own shots.

Growing up in the Bay Area in California, she attended her first concert in utero — Bruce Springsteen, and attended numerous concerts with her family. Her father worked in radio while she was growing up and exposed her to a wide variety of music.

Joining her on tour and in this live session is guitarist Sean Thompson. They stopped by on the west coast leg of her tour supporting Kelsey Waldon and just wrapped up a series of dates supporting recent JPR Live Session guest Charley Crockett.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
