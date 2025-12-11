Oregon’s ski areas still waiting for snow on the slopes

The holiday season is underway, but Oregon’s ski areas are still waiting for snow. While the Pacific Northwest has had plenty of moisture, freezing levels haven’t stayed low enough to accumulate snow.

The Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort postponed its initial opening day last month, according to spokesperson Presley Quon.

“Right now it’s dry,” she said. “We don’t have much of a base.”

But she takes hope from digging through the resort’s weather archives.

“During 2008, when we didn’t open until December 14, we actually received 538 inches of snow that season, which is well above our 410-inch average,” Quon said.

“A slow start to the season doesn’t necessarily mean a low snow year. And that’s what we’re banking on.”

A new opening date has not been scheduled. The resort will open as soon as it gets at least 2 feet of snow. Meanwhile, staff at the ski resort are getting ready for the opening and staying busy on social media.

Peak elevation at Mt. Bachelor is about 9,000 feet.

Further south, Mt. Ashland Ski Area is significantly lower, at about 7,500 feet. Historically, Mt. Ashland opens in December, but it is still waiting for snow.

Over the last month, staff members have been going through employee orientation meetings and preparing the DeBoer Lodge, the snowcats and the chairlifts.

Now the resort is asking people to post “snow dances” on social media in the hope of provoking snowfall.

Timberline Ski Area, on Mt. Hood, sits at 8,500 feet, and it also doesn’t have any snow. By this time last year, there were already 47 inches.

In a statement, spokesman John Burton said, “Timberline is well supported by the Historic Hotel, a variety of restaurant options, retail offerings, and the Palmer Chairlift. We’re closely watching the conditions on the Palmer chairlift. Stay tuned.”

He said such amenities help them serve guests in years when snowfall arrives a little later.

screenshot / Timberline Lodge website A screenshot from Timberline ski area's Jeff Flood lift on Dec. 11, 2025, shows minimal snow. Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor, Timberline Lodge and Mt. Ashland are still awaiting enough snow to open lifts.

“Our team is fully staffed, training is complete, and Timberline is ready to open as soon as Mother Nature gives us the green light,” Burton said.

Oregon’s ski areas generally hope to open during or around the week of Thanksgiving. So mid-December is late to see virtually no accumulation.

