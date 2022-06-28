© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
2021_storming_of_the_United_States_Capitol_DSC09156_(50826223403).jpeg
'An attempted coup': The Jan. 6th Committee hearings
After nearly a year of investigation, interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewing more than 125,000 records, the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol has begun a series of public hearings to present its findings to the American people.JPR has gathered related NPR stories, and video of the hearings, on this page as a resource on this extraordinary event in American history, and on the ongoing threat to our democracy.

Trump didn't want to stop Capitol attack, former White House aide testifies

By NPR Washington Desk
Published June 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM PDT
A video of former President Donald Trump from his Jan. 6 Rose Garden statement is played as Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Shawn Thew
/
Pool/Getty Images
Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson recalls exchange between her boss and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, who warned "Somebody is going to die and this is going to be on your effing hands."

President Trump didn't want to do anything to stop the rioters attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, testified before the House committee investigating the attack Tuesday as she recounted conversations between White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Inside the West Wing, Cipollone came "barreling down the" hallway, Hutchinson said, and told Meadows "The rioters have gotten into the Capitol, Mark. We need to go see the President now."

Meadows responded "He doesn't want to do anything," Hutchinson recalled.

Cipollone then told Meadows "Something needs to be done, or somebody is going to die and this is going to be on your effing hands," Hutchinson testified.

By that time, Trump had sent a tweet disparaging Vice President Mike Pence, who he was pressing to stop the certification of the 2020 election, and the rioters were chanting "Hang Mike Pence!"

"They're literally calling for the VP to be effing hung," Cipollone said, according to Hutchinson.

"You heard him, Pat," Meadows responded, Hutchinson said. "He thinks Mike deserves it."

Cipollone replied "Effing crazy," she recalled.

The recounting of the exchange shows how closely Trump and his White House was watching what was going on in the Capitol, even as they struggled to get Trump to stop it.

