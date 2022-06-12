© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
2021_storming_of_the_United_States_Capitol_DSC09156_(50826223403).jpeg
Tyler Merbler from the United States, CC BY 2.0
/
via Wikimedia Commons
A crowd-erected gallows stands near the United States Capitol during the 2021 storming of the United States Capitol

'An attempted coup': The Jan. 6th Committee hearings

After nearly a year of investigation, interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewing more than 125,000 records, the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol has begun a series of public hearings to present its findings to the American people.

JPR has gathered related NPR stories, and video of the hearings, on this page as a resource on this extraordinary event in American history, and on the ongoing threat to our democracy.