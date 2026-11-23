" … So many people calling me white / So many people calling me Black." — Belly Gang Kushington, "No Jewelry"

The best introduction for a relative newbie to Belly Gang Kushington — aside from his latest album, Good Dope Sell Itself — might be the video of the Atlanta rapper taking comedic streamer BenDaDonnn with him to pay his dad a visit. To set the scene, it helps to know that Belly Gang is a biracial rapper with a peculiar twist to his backstory. His white birth mother left him to be raised entirely by his Black dad's side of the family. Yet, due to his complexion, people constantly call his Blackness into question — as if America's one-drop rule really ended with ol' Jim Crow.

Anyway, all of that unspoken tension hovers in the air as Pops, Belly Gang's father, steps outside in a black tee and socks to confront the uninvited camera crew in his apartment complex. "You'se a straight-up character," he says, pointing out BenDaDonnn. "Y'all gotta get the f*** out." It's like a lost episode of Sanford and Son, if Lamont was a rapper with an iced-out Cuban link and an entourage in tow. Watching the 50-minute video nearly a year later, it feels about as raw as unscripted reality can be. Each participant is in on the gag to differing degrees. Whatever invisible line has been drawn keeps getting trampled over. The harder Pops resists the cameras, the more it makes for great content.

The intent is even clearer: It's a performance of authenticity. But it still hasn't totally shut down the presumptions related to his identity. When he appeared on The Breakfast Club earlier this year he was asked whether he's leaning into stereotypes.

"Am I leaning into a Black stereotype? Hell naw," he said. "I'm just being me. Being authentic me."

Despite his appearance Belly Gang Kushington is not WhiteBoi Redd, the Druski caricature largely assumed to be a parody of him after it went viral for satirizing a "white boy accepted by the hood." Nor is he some Young White Avatar plucked from a surreal episode of Donald Glover's Atlanta. But in a year where the city's street rap vanguard has struggled internally, he's come to epitomize a scene battling back against questions of authenticity.

Good Dope Sell Itself comes nearly one year after 21 Savage cut to the heart of the city's existential crisis with a three-word tweet: "f*** the streets." Still shook from the YSL RICO trial that had rappers and supposed loyalists pointing fingers at each other like the Spider-Man meme, the city's street allegiance is on trial and everybody's snitching. Figuratively speaking, of course.

Ever since this general unmasking, Atlanta's been harkening back to its wonder years. Maybe they're reminiscing over youth, to a time when the local scene was so insular that hometown success barely echoed beyond I-285. Last year, Metro Boomin and Jermaine Dupri — two producers from successive generations — dropped respective compilation albums that plotted a path to Atlanta's future by leaning on its past.

Metro Boomin Represents: A Futuristic Summa rallied the city's 2010 underbelly, when Club Crucial was the epicenter for the futuristic swag of Rich Kidz, Travis Porter, Yung L.A., Young Dro and others. Dupri's Magic City recalled when strip-club anthems became Atlanta's international calling card. Neither were navel-gazing in their intent, but they also weren't the least bit interested in satisfying the outside gaze. These weren't products meant for mass consumption. Even though they helped introduce the rap world to YKNIECE, Pluto and a new wave of emerging talent, the primary intent was escapist. Underneath the retro 808s and candy-coated synths, you could practically hear the helium seeping out of the balloon that had everybody a little too gassed up on perception.

By reestablishing trap's core tensions, Belly Gang is attempting a more delicate dance. Though he garners frequent comparisons to early Jeezy — whose infamous rise from humble beginnings made him the street's motivational speaker — Belly Gang represents a different tenet of first-gen trap: vulnerability. His voice oozes with the kind of mournful tone that could only come from struggle. Beyond the club singles, the backbone of his album consists of trap ballads. Ballads to his exes. Ballads to the streets. Ballads to everyone he lost and everything he never had. Jon Caramanica at The New York Times rightly calls him a trap literalist (a term I imagine any DA would relish using against him if worst ever came to worst). Trap revivalist might be even better. He's the purist in a subgenre overcome by psychedelia. Belly Gang's throwback sound is reminiscent of a time when the biggest question facing most trappers was whether they'd had the foresight to quit hustling in the streets before transitioning to the suites. (Jeezy has often credited T.I. for insisting that he couldn't pursue music while continuing to move that dope.) The biggest discrepancy between then and now became the notion that one needed to continue to build on those credentials — especially online if not also IRL.

The response to 21 Savage's "f*** the streets" disavowal was swift and immediate. While Young Thug and rappers like G Herbo echoed support for the sentiment, there was also a contingent ranging from Fivio Foreign to NBA Youngboy who either misconstrued it or took issue. "The streets keep me movie[sic] and keep me and mines good," the former posted on X at the time, calling cap on any self-proclaimed street artist who chooses to distance himself from the streets.

"It's all show," Fivio went on to tell DJ Akademiks in a subsequent interview. "It's all smoke and mirrors."

Re-entering the chat on Belly Gang's lead single "WTF Goin," 21 spins the metaphorical block when he raps, "I ain't just no rapper / f*** n****, I'll shoot you." If it sounds like a flatout retraction, it's worth remembering that his message was never about denouncing the streets as much as it was about breaking the trauma bond that keeps grown men mired in them.

Belly Gang's new album picks up the convo in the same week and month as respective solo LPs from Atlanta heavies Offset and Lil Baby. All three make a point to add their 2 cents to an authenticity debate that's taken up considerable space within the culture. Offset's answer comes in his choice of collaborators on GMFU. He features Young Thug's formerly alleged co-conspirator, Gunna — whom Thug himself has yet to extend an olive branch. Meanwhile, Baby makes his stance plain when he raps, "I nеver said, 'f*** the streets' / one foot out and one foot deep" on Fresh album intro "Top Uh It." For further clarity, it comes immediately after the line where he wags his finger at folk who get jammed up by the authorities but refuse to "take [their] licks."

That ain't the code of the streets, to be clear. But the underlying question is how do you maintain allegiance to a version of the streets that no longer serves you. Or anyone else, for that matter. Belly Gang hails from a city where record-setting inequality is the unavowed bastard child of a certain type of racial politics. One in which the backroom handshakes between white elites and Black leadership compromised progressive civil rights gains in order to protect the city's corporate interests. That unholy consummation ultimately begat the trap. For decades, street business promised dividends before leading to a dead end. Even getting money by illicit means is no longer guaranteed.

Sometimes the illusion is the only thing left that feels real.

The gap between the lived reality of the streets and the paid performance of gangsta has always existed. When Belly Gang raps, he's forced to reckon with some of that friction by virtue of his identity and the racial politics that animate how he's perceived.

"I don't know why all them bullets had missed me / I don't know why they think Druski had dissed me / I don't know why they be talkin' 'bout me on the internet / That shit ain't really my business," as he raps on album closer "Cocaine Gospel."

For his sake, he plays his role by coloring inside the lines. Might sound like a trap, but there's freedom in respecting the boundaries and choosing how to move within them.

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