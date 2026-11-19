Conservative host Ben Shapiro said he is holding to his conservative values in the unstable era of President Trump.

The host of The Ben Shapiro Show voted against Trump in 2016 but also campaigned for him in 2024. He's disappointed in the president's tariffs, alleged corruption and the execution of the Iran war.

"I regret the way the president has performed," Shapiro told NPR's Steve Inskeep on the video podcast Newsmakers. "I don't regret my vote. I don't have a time machine."

Shapiro said Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement and the general "whiff of corruption" that surrounds the White House — specifically the Trump family's crypto company World Liberty Financial — all contributed to the Republican Party's midterm losses in Congress, governor's mansions and state legislatures.

The co-founder of The Daily Wire also said he has been consistent in his own beliefs, unlike other conservative media figures. He called fellow conservative host Megyn Kelly a "weather vane" — he has recently sparred with Kelly mostly on issues regarding Israel. He also criticized Tucker Carlson for his claims that Israel controls the United States. Shapiro all but called Carlson's criticism of Israel antisemitic.

"Antisemitism is a conspiracy theory about the world," Shapiro said. "And when I hear Tucker Carlson say that Donald Trump is a slave to Israel … or when I hear him suggest that Israel or AIPAC control all of American policy, then, you know, again, I'll let his words speak. I gave you the definition. And now the question is how well his words match up with the definition. I think there's a pretty close overlap."

Carlson appeared on NPR's Newsmakers in September. He denied that he was expressing antisemitic views for talking about, what he called, the "undue influence of Israel as expressed through its lobby in Washington."

Shapiro said that Republicans have an "uphill road in 2028" and that Vice President Vance isn't the ideal Republican presidential candidate. He argued that Vance would shrink Trump's winning 2024 voting bloc of Hispanics, the working class, women and college-educated individuals.

"If you're building a coalition, basically you have a set of knobs that turn up and down for the vice president," Shapiro said. "I see pretty much all the Trump knobs turn down."

He added that the vice president's populist message is too focused on young and internet conservatives.

"I think he's extraordinarily online," Shapiro said of Vance. "I think his entire affect has been militantly, militantly antiestablishment in ways that are designed to appeal to 21-year-old Joe Rogan listeners, and I think that is not how you win a broad-scale national election."

Shapiro pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a potential 2028 Republican candidate with broader appeal and a larger coalition. But he said many within the current White House will likely be damaged by association.

During the NPR's Newsmakers interview, Shapiro also discussed his new movie, Confession, featuring Rob Lowe and James Franco — and the recent decline in his show's YouTube subscriptions.

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