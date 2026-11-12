NPR Newsmaker Interviews

Go face to face with the person of the moment. NPR’s Newsmakers brings the biggest names in politics, business, sports, arts, and culture out of the headlines and into the interview chair to discuss the mark they’re making on the world.
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Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed says Americans “temporarily” put their trust and hope in Democrats. But he adds that if his party doesn’t act boldly when its takes control of Congress, Democrats may lose that trust.
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President Donald Trump recently called Hasan Piker a “terrible liability” and a “communist.” The California-based streamer — who describes himself as a socialist — has become the GOP’s political bogeyman ahead of the midterm elections.
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Tucker Carlson is talking about what happened behind closed doors in his very public break with President Trump over the war with Iran.
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There’s a gripe in the comedy scene these days that ‘you can’t say anything anymore.’ Robby Hoffman doesn’t buy it.
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Congressman Ro Khanna says America needs an “economic realignment.” Fresh off a tour through Pennsylvania, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said he is “thinking seriously” about running for president in 2028 — a race he called a “breaking point in America” that could lead to a destructive revolution or a new economic order.
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Hunter Biden says he has nothing left to hide. He’s been all over the internet in recent months, including appearances with some of his harshest critics, such as ultra-conservative podcasters Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes. In May, he reactivated his long-dormant X account, writing, “You've never actually heard from me.”
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Bill Maher says he’s “exactly the same person” he plays on TV. He’s been hosting comedy shows on TV for 33 years and just won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. NPR’s Steve Inskeep sat down with Maher at his Los Angeles home and asked him about his creative process, inviting Louis C.K. to honor him at the Kennedy Center Twain ceremony and what he thinks about President Trump since having dinner with him.
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Pastor Doug Wilson believes women should not be allowed to vote and homosexuality should be a crime. He was also invited to speak at the Pentagon this year.
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Chloe Malle has a new job: steering American Vogue into a new era, and capturing a new generation of readers — ones accustomed to consuming fashion and culture via algorithm rather than the pages of a glossy magazine.