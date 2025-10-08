Ashland New Plays Festival helps new voices take the stage

The heart of the Ashland New Plays Festival beats long before the curtain rises. Each year, about 70 volunteer readers dive into hundreds of new scripts, discussing and debating which plays should advance.

“We have 350 submissions this year — our cap — and we reached it within a week,” said Jackie Apodaca, the festival's artistic director. “Ten years ago, it would take a month to get that many scripts. Playwrights are starting to understand that ANPF is a place where you can bring new work and have a great opportunity.”

These volunteers meet in small reading groups, dissecting themes, characters and dialogue in passionate debate. “They argue about what makes a good play, which one is the best and why,” she said. “There’s a lot of investment and care put into those choices.” The result is a festival lineup chosen not by a single artistic director, but by a chorus of theater lovers.

Playwrights find a creative home

Host Playwright Victor Lesniewski, who has twice had works read at the festival, said the festival is like joining an extended artistic family.

“As a playwright, you come into this community where a lot of folks already know your play in depth and really want to have deeper discussions with you,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to go a little deeper, to get even more thoughtful feedback from people who really know plays.”

Unlike larger institutional workshops, the festival fosters an intimacy that encourages meaningful dialogue about art and society. “There’s always a deeper humanity underneath the plays,” Lesniewski said. “We’re talking about sociopolitical issues, but it’s always personal and human in a really lovely way that drives conversation.”

CARI BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY / ANPF The Ashland New Plays Festival workshops UNIVERSES’ modern verse translation of "Hamlet" by William Shakespeare, which was developed with Play On Shakespeare.

A space to learn, experiment and play

The festival also invites locals to join in. Lesniewski and fellow Host Playwright E.M. Lewis will co-lead a hands-on playwriting workshop designed for all levels of experience.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone local who wants to learn in a quick, fun way—or hone their skills,” Lesniewski explained. “We’ll talk about structure, do some creative writing that dives into character, and make sure it’s fun and easy whether you’ve written before or not.”

Participants can expect an energetic, two-hour session focused on craft, character and storytelling fundamentals. “We’ll be available for questions and to chat about the writing process and anything else,” he said. “It’s really about opening the door for people to explore.”

Humanity at the core of 2025’s winning plays

This year’s four winning plays showcase the festival’s commitment to bold ideas and emotional depth. Apodaca describes each as deeply human and thematically rich.

“Better” by Vince Guan centers on two women working at a futuristic meat-packing plant, peeling back layers of moral and personal tension. “As the play goes on, we learn a little more about the plant, which may be somewhere in the future," Apodaca said.

“Pretend It’s Pretend” confronts questions of safety and care in an age of school violence. “It’s about a father who designs safer playgrounds after his daughter was injured,” she said. “It asks, how do we protect those we love, and what happens when we can’t?”

Other selections include “Tipping Point,” a relationship-driven drama set against the backdrop of climate change, and “In Case of Bruising,” a lyrical exploration of domestic violence seen through the eyes of three children. “It’s very touching, very poetically indirect,” said Lesniewski. “It drives conversation around an important topic, but through a fresh and delicate lens.”

ANPF Octavio Solis delivers a curtain speech before "Chapters of a Floating Life."

Local talent takes the stage

Part of the festival’s appeal lies in its connection to the region’s vibrant theater community. Many of this year’s actors come directly from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, performing on both stages within blocks of each other.

“In 'Pretend It’s Pretend,' you’ll see Amy Kim Waschke, currently in Merry Wives of Windsor, and Linda Alper and Thilini Dissanayake, both from 'The Importance of Being Earnest,'” said Apodaca. “We also bring back actors who’ve been part of ANPF for years, faces our audiences will recognize and love.”

By drawing from OSF’s deep bench of performers and welcoming guest artists from around the country, the festival creates a dynamic mix of talent. “It’s a real celebration of collaboration and a testament to how rich the theater scene is here in Southern Oregon.”

Ashland New Plays Festival runs Oct. 15-19 at Southern Oregon University’s Main Stage Theatre.