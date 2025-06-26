© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Medford Pride moves indoors this year, with new interactive art installation

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published June 26, 2025 at 4:39 PM PDT
On an outdoor stage, a drag queen wearing a purple dress is singing. A sign behind them reads, "2024 Medford Pride."
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
Drag performer Lady Luci LaVicious performs at the 2024 Medford Pride event.

The fourth annual Medford Pride will take place on Saturday. The event is moving to a different location this year.

The free celebration of the LGBTQ community will take place indoors this year, at the Rogue X complex from noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers decided to relocate the event from Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford, partly due to concerns about extreme heat. Event planner Savannah Randall said security was also a reason.

“Pear Blossom Park is very exposed, and we like to make sure that all of our guests feel like we've taken as many precautions as we possibly can," Randall said. "Rogue X is a state-of-the-art facility, and it's going to be perfect for this type of event.”

The Pride festival has had to take increasing security precautions over the years to counteract anti-LGBTQ protests.

This year, Randall says it will feature over 100 local artisans and vendors, as well as a full lineup of performers.

Pride Planning Co-Chair Payton Henderson says something new this year will be an interactive art installation from local artist Tiffany Wyatt.

“All of our attendees are going to have the opportunity to contribute to a communal art piece that we will be able to display at future events," Henderson said. "And folks can say that they had their hand in creating this beautiful piece.”

Henderson said this year they’re also running a food drive with the nonprofit ACCESS, asking attendees to donate non-perishable foods in exchange for raffle tickets.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
