Medford Pride moves indoors this year, with new interactive art installation

The free celebration of the LGBTQ community will take place indoors this year, at the Rogue X complex from noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers decided to relocate the event from Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford, partly due to concerns about extreme heat. Event planner Savannah Randall said security was also a reason.

“Pear Blossom Park is very exposed, and we like to make sure that all of our guests feel like we've taken as many precautions as we possibly can," Randall said. "Rogue X is a state-of-the-art facility, and it's going to be perfect for this type of event.”

The Pride festival has had to take increasing security precautions over the years to counteract anti-LGBTQ protests.

This year, Randall says it will feature over 100 local artisans and vendors, as well as a full lineup of performers.

Pride Planning Co-Chair Payton Henderson says something new this year will be an interactive art installation from local artist Tiffany Wyatt.

“All of our attendees are going to have the opportunity to contribute to a communal art piece that we will be able to display at future events," Henderson said. "And folks can say that they had their hand in creating this beautiful piece.”

Henderson said this year they’re also running a food drive with the nonprofit ACCESS, asking attendees to donate non-perishable foods in exchange for raffle tickets.