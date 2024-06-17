© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Rocking the rainbow at Medford Pride 2024

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 17, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Type "pride month" into Google and watch what happens. Last time we did it, there was confetti and flags and celebration: June is Pride Month around the country, a chance for LGBTQ+ people to celebrate who they are and who they love. It wasn't always possible, especially when homosexuality could get a person arrested.

Medford celebrates on Saturday, June 22nd, at Pear Blossom Park downtown. SO Health-E is the main organization behind Medford Pride 2024. We get details of the event and its links to health in a chat with Payton Henderson from SO Health-E and Savannah Randall from the Pride Planning Committee.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
