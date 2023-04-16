Mallika Seshadri
States with strong abortion rights protections are seeing many more abortion seekers, mostly from neighboring states with abortion restrictions.
In the wake of ongoing school shootings, architects are designing schools to minimize risk and increase student connection.
The winter storm that's pummeling nearly half the United States means snow in parts of California that often don't see it.
The U.S. military started tracking more airborne objects it calls "low speed clutter" after shooting down the Chinese balloon. The National Weather Service says it launches about 184 balloons a day.
Seven months after overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, anti-abortion rights activists are celebrating their victories and planning their next steps at their annual march in D.C
For many people, creating a chosen family is a necessity - a key to survival. And it can be especially important for queer people, who may be underhoused or rejected by their biological families.
Many of the biggest hits in pop music used to have a key change, but it's getting harder and harder to find in top hits.
University of California and Cal State campuses will all start providing medication abortion beginning Jan. 1 under a new state law. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, opening up abortion appointments on university campuses could ease pressure on local clinics, which will likely see an influx of out-of-state patients.