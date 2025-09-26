Lylah Schmedel-Permanna
Lylah is a Bay Area journalist and Managing Editor of The Citizen, where she typically covers investigative stories within the Peralta Community College District. She is a fellow for the CalMatters College Journalism Network focusing on California higher education.
-
Nineteen California campuses are still missing over $5.2 million in canceled humanities grants. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is issuing millions of dollars in new grants, many of which are in celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of America’s founding.