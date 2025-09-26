California colleges lost millions in humanities purge. Their projects might not recover

California colleges and universities are still missing over $5 million worth of humanities grants, despite one federal district court order to return funds to University of California campuses. For at least 19 other campuses, the money remains out of reach as lawsuits continue to challenge the Trump administration’s abrupt halt of promised funding in April, when the National Endowment for the Humanities canceled over $10.2 million to already-awarded projects in California.

Now campuses must scramble for limited, alternative funding if they want to keep their projects alive.

For students like Kathleen Boswell, a teaching credential student at Cal State San Bernardino, the loss affects their professional advancement. Boswell and fellow teaching credential students were ready to participate in the first cohort of the “Inland Empire Project,” originally to launch this fall. This project would have provided training and curriculum for current and prospective K-12 teachers to use local history to talk about national topics, such as world wars. Boswell especially looked forward to testing new approaches to connect students with American history.

“Kids get really excited when history is in their grasp,” she said. “If they can connect to local history, they can connect to the broader scope of history. It’s a domino effect.”

Elisa Ferrari / CalMatters Student Kathleen Boswell stands in front of the John M. Pfau Library at Cal State San Bernardino on Sept. 8, 2025.

President Trump announced plans to gut the National Endowment for the Humanities in his most-recent budget, starting with cutting two-thirds of the agency’s staff. The agency is the largest public funder of the humanities nationwide, created alongside the National Endowment for the Arts after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities Act into law in 1965. The law asserts that the arts are vital to democracy. Ever since, NEH awards represent a coveted prize in the humanities field.

Earlier this year, the agency announced major ideological shifts for the types of projects it would support to comply with the president’s executive orders. Those orders aim to eliminate federal funding for programs that promote such ideals as diversity, gender equity, and environmental justice.

During the first three days of April, letters went out to most NEH grant recipients stating that their funding was terminated. A letter sent on April 2 to Cal State San Bernardino states that, “NEH has reasonable cause to terminate your grant in light of the fact that the NEH is repurposing its funding allocations in a new direction in furtherance of the President’s agenda.” The termination was effective immediately.

CalMatters reached out to all 29 California campuses that had ongoing NEH-funded projects at that time, as listed on the federal grant tracker USA Spending. CalMatters found that every California campus but one had their funding cut by confirming with public information officers at each college and checking the American Historical Association’s database of terminated NEH grants.

The only campus spared, the California Institute of Technology, confirmed its funding for the Einstein Papers Project remained intact. The collection houses more than 90,000 of Albert Einstein’s written records.

Terminated projects covered a wide variety of topics, from digitizing the history of Catherine the Great at the University of Southern California to the creation of a minor in human rights and border studies at San Diego State University. Some colleges were in the midst of their project spending when they received the news, while others were slated to start in the upcoming months. Canceled grants ranged from about $23,000 to over $500,000. USC’s canceled projects totaled over $1.2 million.

UC researchers then sued federal agencies. In that case, Thakur v. Trump, a federal district court issued a preliminary injunction in June ordering the National Science Foundation, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Endowment for the Humanities to reinstate grants to the UCs that were not given a grant-specific explanation as to why they were chosen for termination. That case is still ongoing.

Two other lawsuits over the grant cancellations have been filed by humanities groups on behalf of thousands of individual and institutional members. One lawsuit is led by The Author’s Guild and the other by the American Council of Learned Societies. Although the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York consolidated the two cases, the federal judge in both cases granted a preliminary injunction against the NEH in July only for The Author’s Guild case. However, the judge did not order the grants be returned, but instead be held until the case is tried.

As for the other lawsuit led by the American Council of Learned Societies, along with the American Historical Association and Modern Language Association of America, the same judge denied a preliminary injunction, stating they lack standing to sue the NEH for making such institutional cuts as firing employees and discontinuing programs. A hearing in the case is scheduled for today.

Over 40 universities and research institutions in California are members of the American Historical Association, including Cal State Bakersfield, which had to cancel its “California Dreamin’” project.

Jennifer Self, the university spokesperson, told CalMatters in an email that “at this point, the money is on pause and has not been reinstated and everyone is waiting for how this will play out.” Cal State Bakersfield had been awarded $183,000 for a partnership with Bakersfield College to bring high school teachers from around the country to visit historic sites and learn about the history of immigration and agriculture in the Central Valley. Teachers had already been sent their acceptance letters for the workshop when the funding was cut and the project had to be canceled.

Humanities projects take a huge hit

When Michelle Lorimer, the historian and professor at Cal State San Bernardino leading the Inland Empire Project, received the termination notice, she was devastated. For Lorimer, this award represented several months of research, gathering educators and establishing specific programming and curriculum goals. She says the experience has changed the way she looks at federally funded grants.

“I’m not going to apply for federal funding right now for the work that we’re doing. That would be a waste of time,” Lorimer stated. “ It’s really time-consuming writing these applications, so honestly it would need to be something that I’d feel confident that we’d have a shot at — not something I’m trying to pigeonhole our work into.”

The NEH initially approved the Inland Empire Project for nearly $150,000 to roll out over a period of three years. The project was to create a framework of teaching that uses local history as a method to demonstrate broader U.S. historical topics, such as segregation, redlining and environmental injustice. Teachers in local schools, as well as aspiring history teachers from Cal State San Bernardino, would have received this curriculum and tools to use in classrooms.

Elisa Ferrari / CalMatters Lecturer Michelle Lorimer stands in front of the John M. Pfau Library at Cal State San Bernardino on Sept. 8, 2025.

Lorimer has looked for alternative funding, but grants of this size are rare and she anticipates that private grants will only get more competitive. Certain private grants are by invite only. Lorimer said that although her college is a member of the American Historical Association, she is not getting her hopes up that the funds might be returned.

Michael Karp, an assistant professor at Cal State San Bernardino, had planned to create curriculum about the Salton Sea, focusing on environmental and civil rights. He said that the cuts don’t just hurt the university, but the surrounding community.

“There are thousands of high school students who would have benefited from learning about their communities, understanding how to make change in their communities and working closely with their teachers and local leaders in the region,” Karp said. “Underserved school districts had this opportunity, and now it’s gone.”

Karp plans on helping Lorimer downsize the project, and has been able to secure some smaller philanthropic funding through the university. He agrees that applying for future federal funding under the current administration is likely a waste of time.

Other projects halted include $171,000 for an institute at San Jose State open to K-12 teachers, librarians, and administrators highlighting the immigrant experience through history and literature. Another project was awarded to Saint Mary’s for over $50,000 for an architectural and engineering assessment of the Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art building with the goal of someday making it the first carbon-neutral building on campus while preserving their collections. Cal State Dominguez Hills was to receive $141,000 to conduct an ethnographic study of Chat GPT’s influence in California and Hawaiian classrooms.

Three California private universities receive new NEH grants

Despite Trump’s calls to dismantle the NEH, the organization announced on Sept. 15 it is awarding $10.4 million, the largest single grant it has ever awarded, to the New York-based Jewish organization Tikvah to “examine Jewish history, culture and identity in the broader context of Western history,” according to a NEH press release. In August, the NEH also announced that it merged seven grantmaking offices into four divisions and appointed new heads to those divisions.

Since May, the agency has also allocated over $44 million in grants to universities and organizations for research and preservation projects, including for an initiative called “A More Perfect Union,” which celebrates the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Three California private universities have received these new grants.

Two awards were given to the University of Southern California — $60,000 for the development of a book on the history of Jerusalem from 1099–1187 and over $249,000 to process and digitize historical archives relating to Southern California’s first African American Baptist church. The university had four NEH projects spanning over $1 million cut in the spring for programs including a history project that would have created an augmented reality of a long-lost Chinatown area of Los Angeles. Another project would have funded 18 academic conversations between humanities experts and the public regarding the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and reframing the conversation in a way that is inclusive of underrepresented groups like Native Americans.

A single award was given to National University, a private nonprofit university located in San Diego, in the amount of $100,000 for a project titled, “Legacies of War: Memorials and Memories of the American Civil War & the Vietnam War.” Pepperdine University, a private Christian university located in Malibu, also received $30,000 for a project focused on the role of Christianity and the bible in the “American founding.”

Given the new executive orders limiting the scope of what is now acceptable for a federally funded grant, the NEH website gives the following advice to prospective applicants: “We encourage you to read the relevant Executive Orders and consider whether your project’s topic — jointly with its goals, methodology, activities, and intended audience — seems allowable.”

Lylah Schmedel-Permanna is a contributor with the College Journalism Network, a collaboration between CalMatters and student journalists from across California. CalMatters higher education coverage is supported by a grant from the College Futures Foundation.

