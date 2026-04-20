Tuned In: Press Freedom Gets a Win in Defunded Public Media Era

The court ruled that President Trump's executive order, titled "Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media," violated the First Amendment, stating that the Constitution does not allow the government to restrict funding based on viewpoint or retaliate against organizations because they report information the government dislikes. It also makes clear that in the event Congress restores federal funding for public media organizations, that funding must be awarded consistent with the First Amendment.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss wrote: “the First Amendment draws a line, which the government may not cross, at efforts to use government power -- including the power of the purse – ‘to punish or suppress disfavored expression by others.’”He concluded that Executive Order 14290 crossed that line and was not a reasonable attempt to regulate a federal program.

Responding to the court's decision, NPR President and CEO, Katherine Maher, called the ruling "a decisive affirmation of the rights of a free and independent press — and a win for NPR, our network of stations, and our tens of millions of listeners nationwide." She said, "The court made clear that the government cannot use funding as a lever to influence or penalize the press, whether as a national news service or a local newsroom ..."

It’s encouraging that the courts reinforced the importance of the First Amendment and did not allow a dangerous precedent to stand that would enable the executive branch to punish public media organizations for their editorial content. That said, this was a victory in principle only.In practice, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting remains dissolved, there is still no federal funding for stations, no support for local journalists in rural communities, no funding to replace aging public media infrastructure, and no resources to execute emergency alert services. Local stations are still grappling with both the short-term and long-term consequences of this new reality as they seek new ways to support their work.

Here at JPR, truly amazing listener support has enabled us to weather the short-term fiscal impact of lost federal funding. It has also created a solid foundation on which we can build a new sustainable business model that will support our future. Public radio in our region remains a vital civic and cultural resource thanks to the dedicated support of JPR listeners who give so generously during fund drives and throughout the year.