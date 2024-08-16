© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR wins national Edward R. Murrow Award for ‘Investigative Reporting’

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:04 AM PDT

JPR was among a dozen NPR stations around the country to be recognized in the small market category and the only station in this category to be recognized for investigative reporting.

The JPR newsroom is pleased to announce that it was the recipient of a national Edward R. Murrow Award on Thursday. The station received the recognition for small market newsrooms in the category of Investigative Reporting. It was awarded for the September 2023 story “DA Charges Former Ashland Massage Therapist with Sexual Abuse.”

To report this story, JPR reporter Jane Vaughan relied on numerous public records requests from county and state agencies, multiple background interviews with friends and family members of victims to corroborate accounts of sexual abuse, and tirelessly attempted to get comment from individuals named in court documents.

The recognition marks JPR’s second national Murrow award from the Radio Television Digital News Association, which are given to journalists and newsrooms to “recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a public service.”
Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is JPR's news director. He earned a master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and joined JPR as a reporter in 2019 after working at NPR member station KUER in Salt Lake City.
