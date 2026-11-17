Oregon’s top law enforcement officials sued OpenAI on Tuesday over concerns that the artificial intelligence company and its chatbots are harming the state’s youth.

In its lawsuit, the Oregon Department of Justice accused OpenAI of violating the state’s consumer protection laws by misrepresenting its flagship product, ChatGPT, as safe for kids. The agency alleged the company has known the chatbot lacks guardrails to protect minors yet continues to market to them.

The AI bot has helped children plan suicides and commit acts of violence, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield told OPB. He said OpenAI is aware of the dangers its products can pose.

“OpenAI continues to look parents in the eyes and say this product is a safe product when it’s continuing to cause harm in our communities,” Rayfield said.

The lawsuit comes as the company, and the burgeoning AI industry, grapple with public fears that it is coaching users to self-harm and carry out attacks on others. Eight U.S. states sued OpenAI in October, each claiming the technology is dangerously influential on teens.

OpenAI allows users as young as 13 years old, so long as they have a parent or guardian’s consent. The state’s 53-page complaint states the company often fails to confirm that a parent signed off for an underage user.

The company also recently released a “ChatGPT for Teens” version that would link a parent’s account to their child’s. But Oregon Department of Justice officials wrote that the version’s purportedly stronger safeguards are easily bypassed. They said this version did not alert parents when a young user asked about risky topics including suicide, self-harm, eating disorders or mental health issues.

The complaint accused OpenAI of misrepresenting its products in violation of Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act. The complaint said the company’s violations were “willful” and “constituted unfair, unjust, shocking, and unconscionable outcome.”

The state agency’s complaint called on OpenAI to institute stronger safeguards and compensate Oregonians with at least $2.035 billion dollars in damages.

In past statements, the company has insisted that keeping communities safe is a “top priority.”

Following the lawsuits by multiple states, an OpenAI spokesperson issued a statement saying, “We’ll continue to work with experts to inform our work and build additional safeguards, such as parental controls, break reminders, and age-appropriate model protections that exist today.”

Drew Pusateri, an OpenAI spokesperson, issued a nearly identical statement Tuesday after Oregon’s lawsuit. Pusateri wrote the company is committed to developing AI policies “that apply to the entire AI industry and not just one company.”

Rayfield said in an interview that there was no specific incident in Oregon that led his office to file suit. He said the suit arose from incidents across the country and his office’s concern that technology advancement is outpacing consumer protections.

“How do we responsibly use these technologies?” Rayfield said. “They can be incredibly amazing if their promises come through, but at the same time, what we’re seeing on the other side is devastation.”

Questions about teens’ use of AI and online platforms have been particularly prevalent in Oregon lately, in the wake of multiple high-profile incidents.

The teen who shot and killed three children and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend last month has been linked by multiple sources to online extremist groups, though investigators have not yet revealed whether those ties are significant to the shooting.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office similarly blamed online extremist groups for influencing a Benson High School student to release toxic chemicals at school in September.

Rayfield declined to say whether OpenAI’s products had any involvement in those incidents, citing the ongoing investigation.

