Four sentenced in $1 million burglary of former West Coast Game Park owner's home

A federal judge has sentenced four Southern Oregon residents involved in a 2023 theft of about $1 million and 40 firearms from a Coos County residence, which was later raided by authorities.

Matthew Knapp, Daniel Knapp and William Cutlip were convicted of stealing cash, gold and coins from a private vault in the Bandon home. A judge also found Kyle Vanalstine guilty of later returning to the residence and stealing dozens of firearms, including assault-style rifles and at least one silencer.

The victim of the burglary was Brian Tenney, former owner of West Coast Game Park Safari. State, local and federal agencies raided Tenney’s property in spring 2025.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had previously cited the zoo dozens of times for animal welfare violations.

Authorities found exotic animals in poor condition, along with large amounts of cash and firearms inside the same vault targeted by the thieves. Investigators also found drugs on the property.

In April, Tenney pleaded guilty to 43 counts of animal neglect, delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person and racketeering. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

Authorities removed and rehomed all animals at the zoo.

This week, a federal judge sentenced Daniel Knapp and William Cutlip to two years in federal prison on gun charges. Vanalstine, who police also caught with a kilogram of methamphetamine, will spend six years in prison. Matthew Knapp was sentenced to probation.

The three also faced state convictions stemming from the burglary of Tenney's home. Matthew Knapp was convicted of first-degree aggravated theft, while Cutlip and Vanalstine were convicted of burglary.